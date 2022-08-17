ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSAV News 3

Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac.  Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Injured in Montgomery Shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say they were called to the 700 block of Erskine Street at about 10:41PM Friday. That’s near Rosa Parks Avenue. That’s where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital. Police...
MONTGOMERY, AL
nowhabersham.com

Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia

The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
AUBURN, AL
11Alive

Woman ran over, dragged; her husband was the driver, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police shot a man in LaGrange after he ran over his wife, ultimately dragging her under the car on Thursday in Troup County, according to GBI. LaGrange Police got a call around 10:55 a.m. about a man with a knife at 105 Moores Hill. A 911 dispatcher told officers that 32-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife, who is 42-years-old, into an SUV at knifepoint.
LAGRANGE, GA
alabamanews.net

Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65

Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
MONTGOMERY, AL

