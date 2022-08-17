Read full article on original website
Several weapons, ammunition recovered in vehicle of suspected I-85 shooter
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police recover large number of weapons and ammunition from the vehicle of the suspected I-85 shooter. Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn. The victim is […]
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
Lee Co. Judge orders alleged I-85 shooter to stay in jail citing public safety
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The suspected Interstate-85 shooter had his first court appearance inside a Lee County Courtroom Friday afternoon. A judge agreed with Lee County prosecutors the defendant, 39-year-old Jerel Brown, is a real and present danger to the public and will not be released on bond at this time. Brown is charged with Attempted Murder […]
WSFA
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
alabamanews.net
Man Injured in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say they were called to the 700 block of Erskine Street at about 10:41PM Friday. That’s near Rosa Parks Avenue. That’s where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital. Police...
nowhabersham.com
Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia
The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
Maryland woman faces capital murder charges for allegedly killing Alabama woman with knife, bowl
A Mount Airy, Maryland woman is facing capital murder charges after authorities say she killed a Limestone County woman back in April using a kitchen knife and bowl. Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, has been indicted on charges of capital murder, second degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation. She is...
Woman ran over, dragged; her husband was the driver, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police shot a man in LaGrange after he ran over his wife, ultimately dragging her under the car on Thursday in Troup County, according to GBI. LaGrange Police got a call around 10:55 a.m. about a man with a knife at 105 Moores Hill. A 911 dispatcher told officers that 32-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife, who is 42-years-old, into an SUV at knifepoint.
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65
Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 following the search warrant executed […]
Georgia 9-month-old dies after traveling with mom, 2 siblings during day
MACON, Ga. — Deputies in middle Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a baby was traveling with their mom and two siblings during the day. When they got home around 4:40 p.m., the baby was not responding, according to investigators.
WSFA
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
Georgia’s Buford High takes down Alabama’s Thompson in 2022 Freedom Bowl
Friday night was a learning experience for the three-time reigning Alabama state 7A champions. Unfortunately for Thompson, the teacher was Buford, its Georgia counterpart. A game that opened with fireworks and a near military flyover was a defensive battle for a half, but a tiring Thompson defense eventually caved to the Wolves.
11 pounds of fentanyl, 31 pounds of methamphetamine among other drugs seized in Northern Alabama in July
Authorities said first responders throughout Madison County and Huntsville responded to 543 overdoses since January. 40 of the overdoses resulted in deaths, according to HPD.
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
Southern Poverty Law Center
Ignoring the Voters: Alabama commission dissolves judicial seat won by Black woman
The rain was coming down in sheets the day Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary for circuit court judge in the Alabama county she has long served as a public defender. Voters were undeterred. When the ballots were counted in Jefferson County, the most populous and most diverse in...
