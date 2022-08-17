Read full article on original website
New Galaxy Crypto Fund on Path to Raise $100 Million by Year End
Galaxy Digital Holdings' (GLXY.TO) Galaxy Liquid Alpha Fund aims to use active management to gain exposure to a larger, more diversified group of crypto tokens. The fund opened with just internal capital during what may end up being the depths of the bear market in the second quarter. The timing could turn out to be propitious, giving the fund the opportunity to put together an early record of outperformance, Portfolio Manager Chris Rhine and Global Head of Asset Management Steve Kurz told CoinDesk.
The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?
After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
No More Bridges, No More Slippage: The Future of DeFi Is Cross-Chain Aggregation
Any successful trade has two distinct elements: price and volume. In times of market volatility it’s common for everyone to focus on the first element, price. This number is accessible and easy to understand. But without knowing the volume available behind that price, it’s largely theoretical. As a...
Canadian Bank Regulator Details Crypto Liquidity, Backing Rules
Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the nation's primary bank and insurance company regulator, directed entities under its supervision to limit how much exposure they have to cryptocurrencies under interim guidance published Thursday. According to the guidance, OSFI categorizes cryptos as either Group 1 or Group 2...
Ripple Unveils Crypto On-Demand Liquidity Service in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Ripple has introduced its crypto on-demand liquidity (ODL) service in Brazil in partnership with Travelex Bank, it announced Thursday. The digital payment company's ODL uses...
HUSD Stablecoin Returns to $1 Peg After Liquidity Problems
The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has returned to its $1 peg after dropping 8% on Thursday. In a tweet on Friday, HUSD said the fall in value was connected to several account closures, including market maker accounts. The coin's market cap, which slumped to $136.3 million on Thursday, is now back at $160 million.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Price Plummets on Global Inflation Concerns
BTC Sells off Sharply in Response to Global Inflation Fears. Bitcoin (BTC) sold off sharply in Friday trading, and was recently trading below $21,500, down more than 8% over the last 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 13% for the week. The decline started during overnight...
Crypto Stocks Retreat on Bitcoin's Dip as Macroeconomic Concerns Linger
Cryptocurrency-related stocks dropped Friday as bitcoin lost momentum along with the broader set of risk assets on macroeconomic fears. Hive Blockchain (HIVE), Marathon Digital (MARA) and Hut 8 Mining (HUT) led the group downward, with each falling at least 14%. Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) were down about 10%, while MicroStrategy (MSTR), a software company that holds billions of dollars worth of bitcoin, fell over 10%.
CFTC Commissioner: Crypto Market Needs Clear Guidelines on Its Regulator
Two bills in the U.S. Congress could set the direction for regulating the crypto industry in the coming months, said Kristin N. Johnson, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Johnson, who was sworn in earlier this year, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday the agency wants to give...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Now Says It Likely Has Enough Cash to Last Through End of Year
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network now likely has enough money to fund its operations until the end of the year, Chief Financial Officer Chris Ferraro testified Friday during a bankruptcy hearing call with creditors. Celsius had previously estimated that it would run out of cash by the end of October,...
New Auditor for Stablecoin Issuer Tether Confirms Slashing of Commercial Paper Holdings
BDO Italia has reaffirmed stablecoin issuer Tether's consolidated reserves report that showed a 58% quarterly decline in commercial paper holdings to $8.5 billion as of June 30. Tether also confirmed its expectation that commercial papers will be down to $200 million by the end of August and zero before the...
Coinbase Could Shut Down ETH Staking Under Regulatory Pressure, and Dapper Labs Reveals NFT Platform for NFL
"The Hash" team discusses Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong addressing a hypothetical scenario on Twitter about the future of crypto regulation. Plus, a closer look at Dapper Labs launching its new NFT platform featuring special highlights from the NFL. : Coinbase CEO Suggests Exchange Won't Censor Transactions on PoS Ethereum. I.D.E.A.S....
NFL・
First Mover Americas: Fifth Day of Declining Bitcoin Price Has Some Traders Looking Out Below
Price Point: Bitcoin was lower for a fifth straight day, dashing hopes that the largest cryptocurrency might soar past $25,000. Some traders are starting to worry about a move below $22,000. Market Moves: A bullish trendline on bitcoin’s price chart has been breached on the downside, potentially a result of...
‘Consumer Business Is Dead’ for Crypto Lender Celsius, Bankruptcy Expert Says
Retail customers of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network are likely to recover just a portion of their funds at best and “the consumer business is dead” for Celsius, Thomas Braziel, founder of investment firm 507 Capital, said. Recoveries could be “between 50 to 60 cents on the dollar,”...
More Likely to 5x First: Lemonade vs. Upstart
Insurance disruptor Lemonade and lending technology company Upstart both have massive potential. Both have enormous addressable markets and are doing things very differently than peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...
World's Biggest Companies Invested $6B in Blockchain Firms September-June: Study
Forty of the world's largest companies invested about $6 billion in blockchain companies between September 2021 and June 2022, according to a study by Blockdata that looked at the investment activity of the biggest 100 public companies by market cap. Blockdata used the size of the funding rounds as a...
Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says
The U.S. Trustee overseeing the Celsius Network bankruptcy is right to seek an independent examiner because the crypto lender’s CEO hasn’t been forthright with information. Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, told CoinDesk TV Friday there needs to be more “transparency” from Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, including...
Tech veterans Nilekani and Aggarwal’s India venture raises $227 million second fund
The fund plans to deploy the capital by investing in four to five startups each year. Fundamentum, which typically backs startups in the Series B stage and beyond, will look to lead or co-lead $25 million to $40 million rounds, Aggarwal told TechCrunch in an interview. Nilekani, co-founder of IT...
