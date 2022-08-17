Galaxy Digital Holdings' (GLXY.TO) Galaxy Liquid Alpha Fund aims to use active management to gain exposure to a larger, more diversified group of crypto tokens. The fund opened with just internal capital during what may end up being the depths of the bear market in the second quarter. The timing could turn out to be propitious, giving the fund the opportunity to put together an early record of outperformance, Portfolio Manager Chris Rhine and Global Head of Asset Management Steve Kurz told CoinDesk.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO