New Galaxy Crypto Fund on Path to Raise $100 Million by Year End

Galaxy Digital Holdings' (GLXY.TO) Galaxy Liquid Alpha Fund aims to use active management to gain exposure to a larger, more diversified group of crypto tokens. The fund opened with just internal capital during what may end up being the depths of the bear market in the second quarter. The timing could turn out to be propitious, giving the fund the opportunity to put together an early record of outperformance, Portfolio Manager Chris Rhine and Global Head of Asset Management Steve Kurz told CoinDesk.
The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?

After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
Canadian Bank Regulator Details Crypto Liquidity, Backing Rules

Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the nation's primary bank and insurance company regulator, directed entities under its supervision to limit how much exposure they have to cryptocurrencies under interim guidance published Thursday. According to the guidance, OSFI categorizes cryptos as either Group 1 or Group 2...
Ripple Unveils Crypto On-Demand Liquidity Service in Brazil

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Ripple has introduced its crypto on-demand liquidity (ODL) service in Brazil in partnership with Travelex Bank, it announced Thursday. The digital payment company's ODL uses...
HUSD Stablecoin Returns to $1 Peg After Liquidity Problems

The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has returned to its $1 peg after dropping 8% on Thursday. In a tweet on Friday, HUSD said the fall in value was connected to several account closures, including market maker accounts. The coin's market cap, which slumped to $136.3 million on Thursday, is now back at $160 million.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Price Plummets on Global Inflation Concerns

BTC Sells off Sharply in Response to Global Inflation Fears. Bitcoin (BTC) sold off sharply in Friday trading, and was recently trading below $21,500, down more than 8% over the last 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 13% for the week. The decline started during overnight...
Crypto Stocks Retreat on Bitcoin's Dip as Macroeconomic Concerns Linger

Cryptocurrency-related stocks dropped Friday as bitcoin lost momentum along with the broader set of risk assets on macroeconomic fears. Hive Blockchain (HIVE), Marathon Digital (MARA) and Hut 8 Mining (HUT) led the group downward, with each falling at least 14%. Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) were down about 10%, while MicroStrategy (MSTR), a software company that holds billions of dollars worth of bitcoin, fell over 10%.
CFTC Commissioner: Crypto Market Needs Clear Guidelines on Its Regulator

Two bills in the U.S. Congress could set the direction for regulating the crypto industry in the coming months, said Kristin N. Johnson, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Johnson, who was sworn in earlier this year, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday the agency wants to give...
More Likely to 5x First: Lemonade vs. Upstart

Insurance disruptor Lemonade and lending technology company Upstart both have massive potential. Both have enormous addressable markets and are doing things very differently than peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...
Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says

The U.S. Trustee overseeing the Celsius Network bankruptcy is right to seek an independent examiner because the crypto lender’s CEO hasn’t been forthright with information. Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, told CoinDesk TV Friday there needs to be more “transparency” from Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, including...
