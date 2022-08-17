Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
First Coast News
Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car
Police said a man was shot in the street near Arlington after he walked in front of a car. He later died.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man found shot in road has died
The man walked in front of a car, causing it to stop, and the driver shot him several times, police said. The victim died at the hospital.
JSO looking for suspect who shot man multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 50s was shot multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville on Friday, police say. Now the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who shot the man. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
Police investigating two separate Jacksonville shootings that resulted in life threatening injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning. Reports state that shortly after 3 a.m. a male in his early 20′s drove himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The male is currently in surgery with life threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Argument in street ends in deadly shooting in Arlington Manor neighborhood: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An argument between a pedestrian and a driver ended in deadly gunfire Saturday afternoon on Justina Road in the Arlington Manor neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said a vehicle was headed south on Justina Road around 12:45 p.m. when a man walked in...
Judge delays trial for Aiden Fucci, teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey, until 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey was back in court Friday morning as his attorney argued – mostly unsuccessfully -- to limit evidence in, and restrict access to, his murder trial. Public Defender Rosemarie Peoples said she was trying...
First Coast News
'Absolutely criminal': Duval Schools police chief underreported crimes, grand jury finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statewide grand jury accused the former chief of the Duval County Schools Police Department, Micheal P. Edwards, of criminal misconduct in a scathing report unsealed Friday that alleged he took elaborate steps for years to manipulate and underreport criminal activity taking place on school grounds, displaying a shocking disregard for student safety.
Woman found dead in Nassau River identified, deputies looking for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the alleged murder of a 43-year-old woman. Deputies say Stephanie Lorraine Harris was found Aug. 16, around 8 a.m. in the Nassau River, near the Nassau County and Duval County line. She was pronounced dead, deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It should be repaired’: JSO SWAT damages Jacksonville woman’s yard during stand-off with neighbor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An elderly woman said her fence was broken and her backyard was torn up by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Action News Jax reported on Tuesday when JSO was called to a stand-off situation in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. A man barricaded himself in a house with two young children, and he shot at police.
News4Jax.com
2 in critical condition after separate shootings in 2 Jacksonville neighborhoods, JSO reports
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men suffered life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning in two shootings in different Jacksonville neighborhoods, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:10 a.m., a man described in his early 20s drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was...
Jacksonville police search for suspect connected to Argyle Forest burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responded to a burglary in the Argyle Forest area on Wednesday, August 3. Officials are now seeking the suspect who is believed to be linked to the incident. Surveillance video obtained from the 7000 block of Collins Road shows the suspect and his car,...
First Coast News
Update: No charges for woman who allegedly skipped out on Botox tab in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — This week, a Jacksonville Beach medical spa issued a warning to others to be on the lookout for a woman who allegedly ran out on a $2500 tab after getting Botox and fillers. However, the woman claims it was a big misunderstanding. She tells First...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I ain't worried, I got my gun here:' Bodycam video shows Bradford deputy pulling gun on pregnant mother
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla — Bradford County Deputy Jacob Desue has been forced to resign due to his actions during a traffic stop Friday. In video obtained by First Coast News, Desue is seen pulling a gun on a pregnant Ebony Washington in front of her children. "I ain't worried,...
News4Jax.com
Man rams into NS Mayport’s main gate, charged with DUI
MAYPORT, Fla. – Military police officers responded to a security incident at the main gate of Naval Station Mayport Friday afternoon. Officers had to activate a concrete barrier to keep an authorized vehicle from entering the base. The driver, identified as Jason Tavares, 40, was allegedly drunk when he...
Yungeen Ace concert footage, Instagram post among evidence in Ksoo's double murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the state proceeds with its double murder case against a Jacksonville rapper, First Coast News on Friday received discovery evidence prosecutors are using. Hakeem Robinson, 23, known as Ksoo, was indicted by a grand jury in March on two counts of first-degree murder in two...
Atlanta Daily World
$25 Million Lawsuit Announced Against Deputies Who Killed Black Woman in Georgia
Latoya James was an unarmed innocent bystander when she was shot and killed by deputies of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The family of Latoya James, the 37-year-old black woman shot and killed by Camden County deputies in May 2021, will join their attorneys Monday, August 22, at 10:00 AM in front of the Camden County Courthouse (210 East 4th St. Woodbine, GA) to announce the filing of a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor and those deputies involved in James’ death.
Bradford County deputy resigns after video shows pregnant Jacksonville mother handcuffed at gunpoint
Bradford County, Fla. — A deputy with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is seen on video holding a Jacksonville mother at gunpoint before handcuffing her during a traffic stop for a speeding violation. Cell phone video taken by the mother’s child shows the intense traffic stop. The deputy...
Police: Two in serious condition after separate Jacksonville shootings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after separate shootings in Jacksonville on Saturday morning, according to officials. Around 3:10 a.m., a man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was rushed into surgery. His condition is unknown, at this time. The man told police the shooting occurred near 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard.
Attorneys for Camden County woman killed during search warrant call for federal probe into her shooting death
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Police body cameras were rolling the moment gunshots rang out as Camden County deputies entered Varshan Brown's home, carrying out a drug related search warrant In May 2021. Brown's cousin, Latoya James, was also there. She was shot and killed, and her attorneys are calling...
‘Someone snatched his life’: Reward increased to $13,000 for tips related to Rashaud Fields’ murder
Jacksonville FL — A $13,000 reward is now being offered in the search for Rashaud Fields’ killer. The 18-year-old Raines High School football standout was murdered just hours after receiving his diploma in May. Rashaud had a full scholarship to play football at Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale.
Comments / 0