ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders reports $321K in July fundraising with, Chris Jones brings in $245K

By Alex Kienlen
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwGG6_0hKstpVE00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest report on campaign contributions for July shows money continuing to flow into the Arkansas governor’s race.

July reports filed with Arkansas Secretary of State’s office on Aug. 15 show Republican candidate Sara Huckabee Sanders topped the fundraising list for the race, with her campaign reporting donations of $321,781 for the month.

Her Democrat opponent, Chris Jones, reported $245,789 for the same period. Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington reported $2,322 for July.

While the contributions to the Huckabee Sanders and Jones campaigns were within $100,000 for the month, the campaign war chests show a different story.

The July report showed the Huckabee Sanders campaign had $6.316 million in the bank while the Jones campaign had $118,831 on hand. Harrington reported closing out July with $14,508 in the bank.

To date, the Huckabee Sanders campaign has received $7.068 million in contributions, the majority of which came from her primary campaign and its $4.3 million contribution. The Jones campaign has $665,081, the majority of which, $447,107, comes from individual contributions. Harrington’s campaign has a $31,704 total, $29,434 from individual contributors.

Comments / 0

Related
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Associated Press

Settlement requires Arkansas senator to unblock critics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator will be required to unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement a national atheists’ group said it reached with the state on Wednesday. American Atheists announced the settlement in its federal lawsuit against Arkansas over Republican Sen. Jason Rapert’s social media. According to a copy of the settlement that Rapert signed last week, the lawmaker will be required to remove any restrictions on his Facebook and Twitter accounts. “This is a victory for freedom of speech and equality for atheists,” said Geoffrey T. Blackwell, Litigation Counsel for American Atheists, said in a statement released by the group. Rapert said he didn’t discriminate against constituents and wasn’t admitting any wrongdoing by signing the settlement.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Arkansas State
marijuanamoment.net

Some Arkansas Marijuana Activists Oppose Legalization Measure On November Ballot

“It has set up a system where you are going to have very few individuals controlling the marijuana market in Arkansas, and that is just not good for consumers.”. The staunchest opposition to this year’s recreational marijuana ballot initiative comes from an unexpected group—Arkansas’ most prominent advocates for cannabis legalization.
ARKANSAS STATE
uatrav.com

Recreational marijuana conditionally set to appear on November ballot

Recreational marijuana will conditionally appear on the November ballot, thanks to one organization’s appeal to the Supreme Court of Arkansas. Responsible Growth Arkansas, an advocacy group focused on reforming Arkansas drug laws, submitted over 190,000 signatures in July to the board for the legalization of recreational marijuana, which more than doubles the required signatures to appear on the ballot.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Person
Sarah
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
HAMPTON, AR
The Center Square

Arkansas lawmakers question claims of teacher shortages

(The Center Square) - Members of the Arkansas Legislative Council grilled officials from the Department of Education on Thursday after they asked for a rule change on teacher licenses. An emergency rule would have allowed school districts to hire teachers with provisional licenses enrolled in an alternate educator preparation program....
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanders Campaign#Election State#Fundraising#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Republican#Democrat
THV11

Arkansas Attorney General sues Big Country Chateau

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — City inspections at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock continued on Wednesday after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made a big announcement. "I'm announcing a lawsuit against Big Country Chateau and its parent company Apex Equity Group," Rutledge said. After years of complaints by...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Kait 8

Speech pathologist retention growing concern for Arkansas Schools

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Public school districts in the state of Arkansas have observed a growing issue in the retention of speech-language pathologists year-to-year. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Arkansas has the second highest number of speech pathologists per capita. Yet, most schools are contracting positions without companies outside of the district.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Black-Owned NWA hosting NW Arkansas Business Expo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — August is National Black-Owned Business Month! The purpose of this month is to highlight and focus on the needs of Black-owned businesses in the US. Black-Owned NWA and Blackground Agency are celebrating by hosting a business expo where attendees can support local Black-owned businesses by engaging with and purchasing their products/services.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy