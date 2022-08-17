Cannabis has been in the headlines more than once recently, starting with a report regarding the possibility of NY officials allowing cannabis-infused food in restaurants. Now celebrities are stepping into the world of cannabis according to news that rapper and actor Ice-T will soon open a recreational weed dispensary in New Jersey. Made possible by recently obtaining a cannabis license by the state of New Jersey, Ice-T and his business partner Charis Burrett, founder of the famous cannabis brand The Medicine Woman, will open their 5,000-square-foot dispensary in Jersey City this fall. Charis Burrett stated, “Our mindset is to bring global medicine to local areas at an affordable price for everybody. We believe that cannabis should be available to everybody that needs it…And we love being able to educate people and communities, have healthy debates and like I said, bring global medicine to local communities at affordable prices.” The new dispensary will hire staff from the local community and will also partner with charitable organizations such as the Last Prisoner Project and the Jersey City Employment and Training Program.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO