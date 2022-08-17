Read full article on original website
Newark residents take to the street for 13-mile peace walk
NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark residents took to the streets Saturday for a citywide peace walk.The walk was a call to action for business leaders, the community and families to help end gun violence.The mayor called on city businesses to close early so they could participate.The peace walk was 13 miles long and made its way through all of the city's five wards.
N.J. bill proposes ending front license plate requirement
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey could become a one-license-plate state.Currently, all cars registered in the state are required to display tags in the front and back, but lawmakers are considering a bill allowing drivers to ditch the front license plate.Supporters say the change would save the state money producing tags, and drivers would no longer have to drill holes in their front bumpers to attach them.If approved, New Jersey would become the 20th single-license-plate state.
hudsoncountyview.com
AG: Jersey City man facing 15-count indictment for armed carjacking, assaulting a cop
A Jersey City man is facing a 15-count indictment for an armed carjacking in Elizabeth, which ended in a foot chase in Jersey City and a scuffle with a police officer, Acting Acting General Matthew Platkin announced. Rahmel Belle, 22, of Jersey City, is also charged with first-degree carjacking, robbery,...
Beware of a disgusting T-shirt scam spreading in NJ groups on Facebook
Local Facebooks can be a helpful resource. People look to them for recommendations about businesses, to discuss neighborhood happenings, and to gather as a community. However, some people are taking advantage of this. And the latest way they're scamming people is absolutely gross. As I scrolled Facebook this week, I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
Ice-T Will Open A Weed Dispensary 30 Minutes From NYC This Fall
Cannabis has been in the headlines more than once recently, starting with a report regarding the possibility of NY officials allowing cannabis-infused food in restaurants. Now celebrities are stepping into the world of cannabis according to news that rapper and actor Ice-T will soon open a recreational weed dispensary in New Jersey. Made possible by recently obtaining a cannabis license by the state of New Jersey, Ice-T and his business partner Charis Burrett, founder of the famous cannabis brand The Medicine Woman, will open their 5,000-square-foot dispensary in Jersey City this fall. Charis Burrett stated, “Our mindset is to bring global medicine to local areas at an affordable price for everybody. We believe that cannabis should be available to everybody that needs it…And we love being able to educate people and communities, have healthy debates and like I said, bring global medicine to local communities at affordable prices.” The new dispensary will hire staff from the local community and will also partner with charitable organizations such as the Last Prisoner Project and the Jersey City Employment and Training Program.
fox5ny.com
2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
Jersey City Armed Carjacker Who Robbed Couple Waiting for Food Delivery Charged
by NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin’s Office TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin...
Behind the scenes look at massive effort to repair water main in Newark
News 12's Brian Donohue got a behind the scenes look at the repairs that are being made following a water main break.
N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach
A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
How Big and Extravagant is New Jersey’s Largest Home?
Just driving around, the Jersey shore, you can spot homes that take up a decent footprint. A lot of the prices are based on the proximity to the water. So that means a high-valued home may not be as large as you may think. You can’t always judge those homes...
nypressnews.com
New Jersey man tried to hire
A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been federally charged, accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday. Amando Conceicao of Newark is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder for hire be committed, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
KIYC: Woman fights for compensation after car gets swallowed by sinkhole in Essex County
Lizette Pagan’s car was totaled when the ground gave way beneath her as she was driving through Branch Brook Park in Belleville on August 9.
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
rew-online.com
Ground-Up, Mixed-Use Building, 36 Jones Street
Recently completed, 36 Jones Street, is a unique, ground-up mixed-use building located in the heart of Jersey City, New Jersey, designed by award-winning, woman-owned, Studio ST Architects, and developed by Jud LLC. Encompassing a boutique hotel aesthetic, the new multi-family community is in walking distance to the Journal Square PATH station, just 12 minutes to mid-town Manhattan. The 22,000 sq. ft. structure includes a 900 sq. ft. street-facing commercial space and 10 generously sized apartments across five floors. The building strives to create not only individual homes, but also a sense of community for families and young professionals and breathes new life into the burgeoning New Jersey neighborhood.
16-Year-Old Shot in Clifton
CLIFTON, NJ – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and rushed to the...
SOMEWHERE IN THE SWAMPS OF JERSEY: Fugitive Ex-Con Bolts Into Marsh After Route 3 Crash
UPDATE: A manhunt continued after a violent ex-con fled into the meadows near MetLife Stadium when police responding to a Route 3 traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation, authorities said. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years in state prison combined...
