Boone County health department measuring interest in new COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is asking people interested in taking a newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine to let them know.

The department published a form online for people interested in getting the Novavax vaccine . The FDA authorized the emergency use of the vaccine last month. Novavax is a protein-based vaccine that differs from the other vaccines authorized in the United States.

The vaccine regimen includes two doses given three to eight weeks apart.

The health department cited a limited supply and a desire to reduce waste in asking people to fill out the form. Novavax is only authorized for people 18 and older and can't be used as a booster for other types of COVID-19 vaccines.

