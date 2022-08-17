Read full article on original website
BET
Teachers Of Color Protected From Layoffs In New Minneapolis Contract
A provision of the new Minneapolis teachers’ with the school district includes language intended to protect teachers of color from layoffs if there are future staff reductions due to budget cuts. According to CBS News, the agreement was reached between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and the Minneapolis Public...
northmetrotv.com
LOCAL DECISION 2022 – ANOKA COUNTY ATTORNEY
In 2022, the candidates for Anoka County Attorney are:. : Brad grew up in Anoka and graduated Anoka Senior High in 1988. He is married to Daisy, a Staff Sergeant in the Minnesota Air National Guard, and they have two children attending St. Stephen’s Elementary School. Brad has served two terms on the Coon Rapids City Council, while also serving as an Assistant County Attorney as both a felony prosecutor and child protection lawyer in Hennepin County, handling some of the most serious physical and sexual abuse cases involving child victims.
'It's repugnant': Minneapolis school district is slammed by former Republican candidate for governor who says the policy to oust white teachers over black harks back to the discrimination of the 50s and 60s
A former candidate for Minnesota governor compared the deal between the Minneapolis public schools and teachers union - which promotes laying off white teachers ahead of those of color - to racist Jim Crow-era laws. Former Republican candidate Kendall Qualls called the deal 'repugnant' on Fox and Friends this morning,...
stthomas.edu
Catholic Education: Formation, Not Just Information
Between 70 and 80% of Catholic school students stop practicing the faith by the time they graduate college. There are many reasons for this, but one main antidote is the development of Catholic schools that form the whole person. That was the main message at the keynote speaking event for the in-person portion of this year’s Saint Paul Seminary Institute for Catholic School Leadership certificate program.
DeRusha Eats: The Top 50 Burgers in Minnesota
This week on the “DeRusha Eats” segment on Drivetime with Derusha, he spoke with Roger Thompson from Twin Cities Burger Blog. Thompson listed the best places to get a burger and some more specific lists for the ultimate burger aficionados.
Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
North Dakota troopers seek help finding Twin Cities man
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in North Dakota are asking the public's help in finding a missing Twin Cities man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers are trying to contact friends, family and a acquaintances of John Christopher Hanggi, whom officials described as being from the St. Paul area. Anyone with information on Hanggi's whereabouts is asked to call North Dakota officials at 1-800-472-2121.
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
Washington Examiner
School districts have no business signing racist and discriminatory contracts
Racial discrimination in employment is illegal. But somebody forgot to tell Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers. It has emerged that in March, the district signed a contract with MFT stating that when schools need to cut staff, white teachers must be laid off first, before "educators of color." In addition, when schools restore laid-off staff, the educators of color must be reinstated before white ones.
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
boreal.org
Many were denied Minnesota 'hero pay,' advocate says there were barriers
Photo: Lynn Avery protests April 27 during a car rally outside the Caribou Coffee store in Roseville. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. More than 214,000 applications for Minnesota’s “hero pay” were denied. That’s 18 percent of all who applied. While some were issues of duplicates, identity verification or income limits, Matt Riley says the process still had barriers for some communities.
Residents who sued over lack of MPD staffing encouraged by Mayor Frey's proposed budget
MINNEAPOLIS -- An attorney for eight North Minneapolis residents who sued the city over its depleted police force said the group is encouraged by efforts put forward in the mayor's budget proposal to meet the court's order to hire more officers.The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in June that Minneapolis must hire a minimum of 731 police officers or explain in court why it can't. There was a hearing scheduled for Friday for the city to make that case, but now it's delayed until late November, said James Dickey, an attorney with Upper Midwest Law Center representing the plaintiffs.He said the groups is "evaluating...
How untraceable ghost guns are impacting crime in the Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- It's a kind of fire sale with dealers rushing to sell "ghost guns" before the federal government takes action next week.Ghost guns are made without serial numbers, meaning law enforcement can't trace them when they are used in a crime. Now the federal government is taking action.In the Twin Cities, ghost guns are having an impact on crime. "Violent crime has been something that has really plagued our community, we've seen a big uptick in violent crime, we have unprecedented gun violence," said Commander Elliot Faust with Brooklyn Park Police. The guns used in a growing number of...
bulletin-news.com
Man Accused In Mall Of America Shooting Booked In Cook County Jail
The suspect in the earlier this month shooting inside the Mall of America has been formally lodged in the Cook County Jail. The Minneapolis-based Shamar Alon Lark, 21, was apprehended on August 12 at around 2:30 p.m. during a traffic check by the Chicago FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. Rashad Jamal May, 23, of Burnsville, was also taken into custody.
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
fox9.com
Cedric Alexander pushes back on Minneapolis critics, urges residents to ‘Stay in the fight’
Minneapolis public safety commissioner on drones, tech and why residents should 'stay in the fight'. In these two clips from a public safety meeting held in Minneapolis's Ward 11 on Tuesday night, the city's new Public Saftey Commissioner Cedric Alexander explains why he thinks police need to utilize emerging technologies like drones and facial recognition, and he urges residents to "stay in the fight" to make the city safer.
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In Minnesota
