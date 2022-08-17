Read full article on original website
Governor Charlie Baker signed into law groundbreaking legislation on clean energy and climate earlier this month, and soon after that, President Biden took a similar step at the federal level with the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The two bills address things like offshore wind, electric vehicle credits and fossil fuel limits. Still, some say more needs to be done. Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the laws. This transcript has been lightly edited.
This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. "Code Red" — that's the alarming state of our planet's health, according to a United Nations climate change report, published this month. The catchy slogan “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” doesn’t hold up to such dire news. And it’s recently become clear that recycling is a glaringly broken system in our country. Only eight percent of plastic waste gets recycled in the United States, according to 2017 EPA report.
