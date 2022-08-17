Governor Charlie Baker signed into law groundbreaking legislation on clean energy and climate earlier this month, and soon after that, President Biden took a similar step at the federal level with the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The two bills address things like offshore wind, electric vehicle credits and fossil fuel limits. Still, some say more needs to be done. Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the laws. This transcript has been lightly edited.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO