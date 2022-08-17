Read full article on original website
Related
obxtoday.com
Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership updates map of vital fish habitat
Regional partners, led by the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership (APNEP), have published an updated map of the extent of submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV) in North Carolina’s sounds during 2020. SAV, also known as seagrasses or underwater grasses, improve water quality, decrease shoreline erosion, and are an essential habitat for many fishery and wildlife species.
obxtoday.com
Aquarium Scholars grant applications open to bring aquatic wonders to Title I eligible schools
Exciting news for educators! Applications are now open until September 30 for the Aquarium Scholars grant program, which offers funding to provide exciting educational opportunities from the North Carolina Aquariums to students from Title I or Title I eligible schools across the state. This program endeavors to remove financial barriers...
Comments / 0