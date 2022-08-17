ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, CO

CBS Denver

Search continues for Lakewood church vandalism suspect

Several churches near Colfax Avenue in Lakewood have been damaged and the detectives assigned to the case are looking for the public's help. They are hoping someone will recognize surveillance video of a suspect who is believed to have repeatedly vandalized properties. The main damage comes from broken windows, but some churches say they've dealt with the issue more than five times since February."It just brings tears to your eyes. You look at it and say, 'Why? Here we are again,'" said Michael Gutesha, the Treasurer for the Christian Science Society of Lakewood. "It's unfortunate a church can even be...
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Aug. 19, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Officers responded to a report of criminal tampering in the 13300 block of Wild Basin Way on Sunday after a...
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Josiaz Aragon’s death is a wakeup call

It’s the question that should be gnawing at Denverites right now following last week’s horrific slaying of a 14-year-old Denver boy. Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon’s body was found Monday, Aug. 8, two days before his 15th birthday, near a ballfield behind Denver’s Southwest Recreation Center. Aragon was shot, stabbed and beaten, apparently in broad daylight, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
CBS Denver

Amid "ghost guns" rise, ATF makes historic rule changes

"Ghost guns" — or guns that are pieced together at home, lacking a serial number — are becoming increasingly common in Colorado and the U.S. Last year, nearly 20,000 ghost guns were confiscated in criminal investigations around the country, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Nearly all ghost guns recovered at crime scenes — more than 99% — can't be traced at all, according to the ATF. At the same time, the number of ghost guns used in crimes has risen sharply — jumping 1,000% since 2016, though they still make up just 3% of all guns...
94.3 The X

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter?

As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
The Denver Gazette

Aurora Police investigating overnight shooting

The Aurora Police Department is seeking information about a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. The department tweeted about the incident shortly after 3 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was brought to a hospital by her friend. Sgt. Faith Goodrich confirmed around 10:45 a.m. that police do not have any...
max983.net

Colorado Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A Colorado man was arrested in the early morning hours Thursday following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 30 west of U.S. 31 in Marshall County. A deputy from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department conducted the traffic stop due to alleged traffic violations. K9 Bear was deployed to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle when the K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics.
CBS Denver

Teen's lawyers want Google search removed from arson case

Attorneys for one of three teenagers charged in a deadly arson case is trying to get the results of a Google search warrant thrown out. Gavin Seymour faces 60 charges for his alleged role in setting a home on fire that killed a Sengalese family of five. Seymour, along with Kevin Bui, both 16 at the time along with a then 15-year-old male, are accused of starting the fire in August of 2020.An infant, a toddler and three adults died in the blaze. A man, woman and child survived after jumping from the second story of the burning home.When interviewed by law enforcement Bui admitted to the crime and told police why that particular house was targeted. He said he had been robbed of his phone in City Park. Using an app, Bui located his phone at the Truckee Street address, but the people who lived there had no ties to it.Detectives asked Google to conduct a keyword search, saying that led to information about Seymour and another suspect. Seymour's trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 28.
