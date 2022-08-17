Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?

Read full article on original website
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
Looking For Ebola Virus Meds? WHO Recommends These Two Antibody Treatments
The World Health Organization (WHO) has published its first guideline for Ebola virus disease therapeutics, with new recommendations for using two monoclonal antibodies. Following a systematic review and meta-analysis, WHO recommended two monoclonal antibody treatments, Ebanga (Ansuvimab, mAb114) and Inmazeb (REGN-EB3). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's REGN Inmazeb became the first treatment...
What to know about ovarian cancer and white blood cell counts
Ovarian cancer arises when ovary cells mutate. This causes them to grow abnormally. The process can trigger a number of different bodily responses, including changes in white blood cells. White blood cell levels are. in people with certain cancers. However, white blood cell counts are not an effective diagnostic tool...
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
New Ammo In The Battle Against Cancer – Context Therapeutics Sees Promising Results For Several Novel Drugs
Martin Lehr, Co-Founder and CEO of Contect Therapeutics, Inc CNTX, was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Aug 12, 2022. Context is an innovative pharmaceutical company that is developing advanced medicines for female cancers like breast, ovarian, and uterin. The company currently has two drugs in the development pipeline.
Buspirone vs. Xanax
Buspirone vs. Xanax differences between side effects and uses. Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
Better late than never? Axsome depression drug is approved a year after FDA delay
An Axsome Therapeutics depression drug designed to start working quickly now has its long-awaited approval one year after the target date for an FDA decision. The regulatory nod announced Friday makes the product the first new oral drug in decades that addresses a novel target for depression. The drug, which...
Here's An Experiment For Ya': Swiss Pharmacies Will Price Medical Marijuana According To Black Market Prices
Starting September 15, Basel City will begin the first Swiss project on the legal sale of cannabis in pharmacies. The project will help evaluate the effects of new regulations on the recreational use of cannabis and combat black market distribution. The Federal Office of Public Health approved the pilot in...
Impact of lung function impairment after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Late-onset noninfectious pulmonary complications (LONIPC) are a major cause of morbidity and mortality after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). However, the clinical impact of lung function deterioration itself in long-term adult survivors of HSCT remains to be fully investigated. This retrospective, longitudinal study aimed to investigate pulmonary function following HSCT in terms of its change and the clinical significance of its decline. We examined 167 patients who survived for at least 2Â years without relapse. The median follow-up period was 10.3Â years. A linear mixed-effects model showed that the slope of pulmonary function tests values, including percent vital capacity (%VC), percent forced expiratory volume in one second (%FEV1), and FEV1/forced VC ratio (FEV1%), decreased over time. The cumulative incidence of newly obstructive and restrictive lung function impairment (LFI) at 10Â years was 15.7% and 19.5%, respectively. Restrictive LFI was a significant, independent risk factor for overall survival (hazard ratio 7.11, P"‰="‰0.007) and non-relapse mortality (hazard ratio 12.19, P"‰="‰0.003). Our data demonstrated that lung function declined over time after HSCT and that the decline itself had a significant impact on survival regardless of LONIPC.
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
Consuming green vegetables, supplements suppresses inflammatory bowel disease
The dietary supplement chlorophyllin alleviates inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, according to researchers from the Center for Diabetes and Metabolism Research at Sichuan University in China and from Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. In addition, chlorophyllin significantly reduces mortality related to IBD, weight loss, diarrhea and hidden blood in the stool, intestinal epithelial damage and infiltration of inflammatory cells. The findings are published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, and the study has been chosen as an APS select article for August.
COVID-19: What to eat when you have the virus
Eating a nutrient-dense diet can help someone recover from COVID-19 by supporting their immune system and managing inflammation. This may be particularly important if they lose their sense of taste or smell and have the temptation to eat stronger tasting, less nutritious foods. People can support their bodies in recovery...
Frontline Treatment Options for Transplant-Ineligible Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
Rafael Fonseca, MD: Hello, and thank you for joining us to this CancerNetwork® Expert Encounters program titled “Recent Advances in Multiple Myeloma, Applying the Real-World Evidence to Clinical Practice.” I'm Rafael Fonseca. I'm the chief innovation officer at Mayo Clinic in Arizona. Joining me today, I have my esteemed colleague, Dr Luciano Costa. I would like to invite Dr Costa to introduce himself. Luciano?
Understanding Limited-Stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer
Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) makes up about of lung cancers. It tends to be more aggressive than the other main category of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer and has a relative 5-year survival rate. Doctors often divide SCLC into limited and extensive stages depending on how far it...
Is There A Link Between Leukemia And Anemia?
Both leukemia and anemia are blood diseases. While the diseases are very different, their symptoms may be similar and they may overlap in some cases.
Top news from ENDO: hair care EDCs, cell phone-obesity link, AI thyroid diagnosis and more
The Healio and Endocrine Today editors have compiled the most read news from the Endocrine Society annual meeting in June. Readers were most interested in learning about the effect of chemicals in hair care products on breast cancer cells, cardiometabolic health impact of heavy mobile device use, growth hormone as a treatment for liver disease, possible menstrual cycle disruption with obesity, and accuracy of artificial intelligence screening of thyroid nodules.
Oncology Overview: Treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia with Ibrutinib, Venetoclax
Both ibrutinib (Imbruvica) and venetoclax (Venclexta) carry an approved indication for use in chronic lymphocytic leukemia but do not often lead to complete remission, and therapy routinely continues indefinitely or until disease progression. Introduction. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a hematologic cancer characterized by proliferation and accumulation of abnormal B-cells...
Autoimmune arthritis: Types, symptoms, and treatment
Autoimmune arthritis refers to arthritis types in which a person’s immune system attacks their body. The most common type is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). When the immune system attacks the body, the result is inflammation in a joint. This can cause pain, stiffness, and mobility problems. There are more than...
Real-World Evidence Confirms Survival Benefit of Durvalumab in Locally Advanced Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
In locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), immunotherapy consolidation with the PD-L1 inhibitor durvalumab improved overall survival in the PACIFIC trial,1 thus leading to its use after chemoradiotherapy as a standard of care. Real-world evidence of durvalumab’s effect on overall and progression-free survival, however, has been limited, as have assessments of treatment patterns after completion or discontinuation of durvalumab. A look at these outcomes was the aim of three studies from outside the United States presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.2-4.
Tabrecta gains full FDA approval for non-small cell lung cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted regular approval to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a genetic mutation leading to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, according to an agency news release. The drug previously received accelerated approval for the...
