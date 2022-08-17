ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

71-year-old rescued from Lake Shawnee

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 3 days ago

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 71-year-old man was rescued from Lake Shawnee after his hobby craft boat tipped, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Onlookers spotted the man in the water after his hobby craft with riggers and a sail flipped. Park authorities arrived in a boat at 11:55 a.m. just eight minutes after the call came in.

Mike Mclaughlin with the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department said the man was lucky visitors at the park spotted him because he was seen treading water.

The man was able to walk to an ambulance once he was on shore, according to Mclaughin. He was transported to a local hospital and his boat was secured by park police. He was later released from the hospital.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Shawnee Heights Fire Department also responded to the call.

WIBW

Poyntz Ave. reopened following Manhattan fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Poyntz Ave. has been reopened near Manhattan City Park after a fire on Saturday afternoon. The Manhattan Fire Department says that just after 11:40 a.m., crews were called to 1209 Poyntz Ave. with reports of a structure fire. When they arrived, a single-story wood frame home could be ween with smoking coming from the structure.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

71-year-old sent to hospital after flipping car into trees near Wildcat Creek

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old woman recovered in a Manhattan hospital after she flipped her car into the trees near Wildcat Creek. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wildcat Creek Rd. and N. Scenic Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan home likely a total loss after Saturday fire

Fire scorched a Manhattan home Saturday and initial reports suggest it’s likely a total loss. The Manhattan Fire Department was called out just before noon Saturday to 1209 Poyntz Ave. No injuries were reported. Assistant Fire Chief Sam Dameron tells KMAN that when crews arrived, they found smoke billowing out of the windows of the single story wood-framed structure.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka brothers have been arrested after a search warrant was served connecting them to multiple reports of gunshots fired. The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 18, that officers and detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Ct. TPD...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Demolition taking place at former Falley’s supermarket in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Demolition work was taking place Thursday afternoon at the site of a former East Topeka supermarket that caught fire earlier this summer. The fire occurred on the morning of June 30 at the former Falley’s store which was located in the Deer Creek Shopping Center at 3110 S.E. 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KHP in air Friday morning over Topeka looking for subject

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft flying over Topeka Thursday was searching for a fleeing passenger following a traffic stop. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the ramp to I-70 near 1st Street when one of the occupants in the car took off […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 Topeka men arrested following calls about gunshots

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men are in custody at the Shawnee County Jail following an investigation into several calls about gunshots in Topeka. On Aug. 18, several Topeka Police Department officers and detectives armed with a search warrant went to a residence in the 2300 block of SW Boswell Court, according a release. As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
