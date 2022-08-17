Read full article on original website
Counties with the most super commuters in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,
Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
'My jaw just dropped': Colorado man billed more than $10,000 by Xcel
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A glitch in Xcel Energy's system that tracks meter readings nearly cost a man living in Northglenn more than $10,000. Alex Bradley moved to the Keystone Apartments in Northglenn on July 15. He'd only been in his two-bedroom apartment for two weeks before his first energy bill was delivered to his email.
Colorado teen rescues and resuscitates friend caught in a freezing river, credits CPR training
Recent high school graduates Sawyer McKenney and Caden Howe, along with 12-year-old Colt Sutherlin are Roaring Fork Valley locals. McKenney, 17, and Howe, 18, have been friends since they were in ninth grade and played rugby together at Glenwood Springs High School. On June 18, the trio narrowly escaped tragedy...
Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling
A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
Colorado Springs residents asked to weigh in on passenger rail station location
Colorado Springs residents can weigh in on a future site of a passenger rail station before the city makes its final selection next month. The train station could serve Amtrak trains and a future commuter-rail service planned to serve cities along the Front Range, including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.
Fort Carson ‘Meet Your Army’ event
COLORADO SPRINGS — Denver Recruiting Battalion and the 4th Infantry Division will host a ‘Meet Your Army’ event on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “This is an opportunity for us to connect with and really interact with the local community,” said Jonathan Fornes, Commander of Denver Recruiting Battalion. “So what we’ve got today […]
These changes will impact check-in at Denver International Airport
If you are planning to fly out of Denver International Airport from now through October, some airline check-in counters will be relocating due to the construction of new security checkpoints.
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cabin for sale in Colorado for $50 million
One bedroom, one bathroom, 1,093 square feet, and no air-conditioning – with a massive price tag. The humble description of the cabin located on 11500 Snowmass Creek Road in Snowmass, Colorado may not catch your attention, but its $50,000,000 dollar price tag certainly will. The home, along with its...
Summit County second-home owners report struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters
Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said he and his wife, Teresa, who live in Austin, Texas, have brought their sons to Summit County since 1988 routinely to ski and spend time outside as a family. His sons loved...
It’s Been Over Two Decades Since This Last Happened in Downtown Loveland
Some like, and some do not like, the way downtown Loveland is growing. Soon there'll be construction happening along Fourth Street for the Draper Building and the renovations of the Elks building. This new change is about something old. You may have heard that downtown Loveland will soon have a...
Woodland Park Mulls Detailed Guidelines for Regulating Vacation Properties
Local Cities Call a Temporary Time-out on Issuing More STR Units. Woodland Park City Attorney Nina Williams is now reviewing recommendations from a joint meeting between the planning commission and city council on how to deal with short-term-rentals (STRs). And similar STR scrutiny is now in process in both the...
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
Residents Fuming Over Gas Price Inequity In Woodland Park
City Above the Clouds Offering Much Higher Charges at the Pump. Are Woodland Park consumers getting stiffed over high gas prices in their own local community? And why is there so much inequity at the pump these days in the Teller high country?. These are questions that have been voiced...
