Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury “going to have to retire” due to “stuff” going on
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury has some stuff going on that will force him to retire from the sport. Wilder says he doesn’t want to reveal what’s happening with Fury’s life that is requiring him to get out of the sport, but with the way he’s talking, the ‘Gypsy King’ did something wrong.
Joshua vs. Usyk live results from Jeddah
The scores were 115-113, 116-112 for Usyk, and 115-113 for Joshua. Boxing News 24 scored it for Usyk 9-3. Joshua looked strong in rounds eight and nine, landing hard shots to the body and head. However, Usyk came back strong in the tenth to outwork Joshua by a wide margin.
Deontay Wilder “might get beat against Helenius” says Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Eddie Hearn worries that Deontay Wilder could get beat by Robert Helenius in his next fight on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hearn doesn’t like the idea of former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) facing the dangerous puncher Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) in his first fight back from a year-long layoff, and you can’t blame him.
Deontay Wilder: “Anthony Joshua looks more broken”
By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua looks broken from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September. Wilder feels that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs looks like he’s changed since the defeat. For that reason, Wilder is picking unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to beat Joshua again...
VIDEO: Is Oleksandr Usyk the new Lineal Heavyweight Champion?
By Geoffrey Ciani: Oleksandr Usyk did it again. After winning a unanimous decision against Anthony Joshua last September to win the unified IBF/WBO/WBA heavyweight championship, Usyk has now made his first title defense in an immediate rematch, this time winning by split decision. It was a more competitive contest this...
Joshua can’t beat Oleksandr Usyk with aggression
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua may be barking up the wrong tree with his plans on using aggression to defeat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. 6’9″ Raphael Akpejiori, who Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) used as one of his sparring partners during training camp, says aggression doesn’t work on the unified heavyweight champion. Indeed, the more aggressive you are, the worse it is for you when attacking Usyk.
Anthony Joshua must back Oleksandr Usyk up to win
By Jim Calfa: Anthony Joshua must figure out a way to back Oleksandr Usyk up tonight throughout their fight for him to have a chance of winning. As we saw in the first fight last September, Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) can’t afford to stand off because he’ll get picked apart by Usyk with his accurate punches.
Who Has Been the Most Active Champion in 2022?
By Ken Hissner: The Pandemic has postponed a lot of world title matches, but who has risen above that and been the most active of all the world champions?. Among the heavyweight champions, Tyson “The Gypsy King” has one match, while Oleksandr Usyk is having his first this weekend in the Anthony “AJ” Joshua rematch.
Usyk had “too much IQ for Joshua” says Andre Ward
By Dan Ambrose: Andre Ward says Anthony Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night can be attributed to him coming up against a fighter that had too much ring intelligence for him to beat. Ward notes that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) has gotten a lot of mileage out...
Joshua can knockout Usyk “100%” says Robert Garcia
By Adam Baskin: Trainer Robert Garcia has no doubts in his mind that Anthony Joshua can knock out IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch on Saturday night at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. From what Garcia has seen of Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) in training camp and...
Joshua: “face-offs don’t mean nothing,” ready for Usyk
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua says his long face-off with Oleksandr Usyk today at the weigh-in “means nothing” because face-offs don’t win fights. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs), who came in at a lean looking 244.5 lbs at today’s weigh-in, says face-offs and weight means nothing. The...
Oleksandr Usyk says he was worried in 9th round at Joshua’s success
By Robert Segal: Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) says he was plenty worried in the ninth round tonight when Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) made a late surge in their fight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Usyk says he saw in Joshua’s eyes in the eighth round that he was feeling...
Josh Taylor vacates his IBF 140-lb title
By Sean Jones: Former undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor has reportedly vacated his IBF title, which leaves him only the WBO belt. Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) already vacated his WBA & WBC belts to swerve time-consuming fights against tough foes. Taylor will now face former WBO mandatory Jack Catterall...
Hector Luis Garcia Wants To Represent For Dominican Boxers By Winning the WBA Crown
By Vince Dwriter: After a total of sixteen fights, Chris “Prime Time” Colbert was able to improve his position from prospect to world title contender. A date of February 26 was set for Colbert to fight for the WBA super featherweight title, but unfortunately, the champion Roger Gutierrez caught COVID-19, and as a result, Colbert would have to move on and fight a last-minute replacement.
Malik Scott picks Usyk by knock out of Joshua between 9 & 11
By Craig Daly: Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott is picking Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Anthony Joshua tonight by a knockout between rounds nine and eleven in their rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Malik believes that the aggressive style that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) has been taught by his new...
Anthony Joshua cries at the post-fight press conference
By Adam Baskin: In a touching moment on Saturday night, Anthony Joshua silently cried during the post-fight press conference after losing to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) let the media know how badly he had wanted to win the...
Canelo Alvarez wants to end Gennadiy Golovkin’s career says Eddie Hearn
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez wants to knockout Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th and stand over him, knowing that he’s ended his career. Hearn states that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) doesn’t just want to beat the 40-year-old Golovkin. He wants to destroy him utterly. It’s...
Bob Arum planning Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko
By Sean Jones: Top Rank boss Bob Arum plans on making the Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko fight next as long as both get through their next fights. There’s a lot of money to be made for Haney and Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) in a fight between them, but they’ve got to get through their next fights first.
Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua “will be back”, fires back at Fury
By Sam Volz: Promoter Eddie Hearn is vowing that Anthony Joshua “will be back” after losing a narrow 12-round split decision against pound-for-pound #1 fighter in the sport, Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. Hearn admitted that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) hadn’t done enough to earn the win by...
Ramla Ali Embraces Opportunity To Make History in Saudi Arabia
By Vince Dwriter: The Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch billed as “The Rage on the Red Sea,” will include a bout on the undercard that is considered a groundbreaking occurrence because of the participants and the location of the event. For the first time in history, two...
