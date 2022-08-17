Read full article on original website
Starting Date Of Murder Trial Changed
A new trial date has been set for a Dubuque man accused of attempted murder. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. of Dubuque is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Turner’s new trial date for attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon charges is September 27th at the Dubuque County Courth use. His trial previously was set to start August 30th. Those charges stem from a shooting incident on July 30th, 2020.
Gun Discharges During Domestic Incident
Police say a Dubuque man was arrested for a domestic assault incident during which a handgun was discharged. 49 year old Adam Podnar III of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment. 48 year old Becky Benson reported on July 20th that Podnar, her live-in boyfriend, assaulted her at their residence. Podnar threatened Benson and her family. Podnar strangled Benson, slammed her head against a wall and dragged her down the hallway. Benson reported that she broke free and grabbed Podnar’s handgun, which was on a table in the living room. Podnar grabbed Benson’s hand after he saw her with the gun. During the struggle, the handgun discharged.
Dubuque Man Arrested For Repeatedly Punching His Son
A Dubuque man is accused of repeatedly punching his teenage son. 38 year old Randy McDaniel was arrested Wednesday at his residence on charges of child endangerment with injury and child endangerment. Reports say that McDaniel punched his 14-year-old son. According to a witness, McDaniel punched his son at least six times.
Police Arrest Dubuque Woman For Assault and Public Intoxication
Dubuque Police arrested 22 year old Brittany Bromley of Dubuque Monday night at her residence on charges of assault causing injury, child endangerment and public intoxication. According to reports, Bromley assaulted 39 year old Nicolle Hoppmann of Dubuque outside of Hoppmann’s residence Monday in the presence of a 1-year-old child.
Central City man in hospital for serious injuries following farming accident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon Linn County Deputies, Center Point Ambulance, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Alburnett Fire, and Troy Mills Fire went to a field behind 5847 Troy Mills Road for a farm accident. At the scene, crews learned that 52-year-old James Weighton...
Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
Details Revealed Of Social Media Threat and Lockdown
Additional details have been revealed regarding a social media threat that triggered a lockdown of Clarke University last week. 23 year old Rashaud Colbert is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with the threat of terrorism, a felony. He was booked into Dubuque County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. A former Clarke student, Colbert had been arrested by police in Darien, Illinois on August 8th, after he posted a threat of violence against Clarke University and university President Thomas Chesney. Dubuque police were alerted to a threat posted on an Instagram account at about 10:35 p.m. on August 7th. The post on Colbert’s Instagram account included a picture of a gun and stated, “Clarke do you want to play a game and which building should we air out first,” with a list of buildings on the Clarke campus. The incident caused a several-hour lockdown of Clarke’s campus on August 8th. Officials lifted the lockdown after Colbert was arrested in Illinois.
Request Denied To Demolish Historic Dubuque Building For Daycare
A company’s proposal to build a day care in downtown Dubuque hit a roadblock after a city commission denied a request to demolish a historic building on the proposed site. The City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday unanimously denied a request from Cottingham & Butler to demolish the Joliet Event Center on Locust Street, which has been a part of Dubuque since the early 1900s. Cottingham & Butler representatives signed a letter of intent last month to purchase the Joliet Event Center to turn the property into a day care, subject to determining whether the building could be demolished.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DAMIAN PATE, 27, 5’9”, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
1 man dead following fatal crash in Clinton
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 310th Ave & 160th St. area around 5:30 p.m. Monday about a single-vehicle accident. Preliminary investigations revealed a...
East Dubuque Under A State Investigation
State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque. However, officials have not provided many details as to what they are investigating. A Trooper with the Illinois State Police public information office could not confirm whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. The Trooper says “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
Deputies identify drivers in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies have identified the drivers of the vehicle and tractor involved in the crash Monday in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road. According to deputies, 36-year-old Matthew Kelting of Wheatland was driving the tractor with his child in the passenger seat, they had injuries from the crash and have since been released from the hospital in ‘stable condition.’
UPDATE: names released in car/tractor crash
UPDATE, August 17, 11:38 a.m. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the 2010 Ford Fusion has been identified as Zachary Karr, 26, of Dixon, IA. The driver of the tractor has been identified as Matthew Kelting, 36, of Wheatland, IA. Kelting and his minor child, who was a passenger with him on the tractor, have since been released from the hospital. The investigation is still ongoing by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Horse sustains minor injuries after vehicle versus buggy accident in Lafayette Co.
LAFAYETTE CO., Wis. (WMTV) -A horse was left with a minor lesion in Lafayette County when an Amish buggy was struck by a vehicle Friday evening. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says the horse-drawn buggy was traveling on Truman Road in the Town of Kendall when it entered the lane of an oncoming 2013 GMC, causing the SUV to strike the horse.
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
Motorcyclist Struck In Dubuque
Police said one person was injured Wednesday according to a crash report. 40 year old Marlon Snead, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment. A report states Snead was riding an unregistered motorized bike without any headlights. The accident happened around 9 pm at the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and Windsor Avenue in Dubuque. Snead entered the intersection and was hit by 31 year old Logan Lyster, of Dubuque, who was turning north onto Windsor from Rhomberg. Snead was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating a non-registered vehicle and having an insufficient number of headlights.
Trooper: Suspect drove motorcycle over 120 mph during pursuit
A 27-year-old Wheatland, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper said he drove a motorcycle more than 120 mph while he eluded the trooper. Dakota Russell faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School
COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A Colesburg man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into and burglarized Edgewood-Colesburg Elementary school and one of its concession stands on separate occasions. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Tanner Bailey, 30, was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the incidents....
