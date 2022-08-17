Read full article on original website
Caption Health, Heartbeat Health Partner to Provide Access to Cardiac Care
– Caption Health and Heartbeat Health today announced a partnership that will enable providers to offer their patients earlier access to cardiovascular care than ever before possible. – Together, the partners are increasing access to early cardiac evaluations and care by providing these two innovations as a value-based bundle for...
Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan
– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
Nuance & Covera Launches Nationwide Radiology Quality Care
– Covera Health, Inc. and Nuance Communications, Inc., today introduced the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC), the first national program that brings together payers, providers, and self-insured employers to support radiology quality improvement initiatives at scale. – The QCC joins Covera’s clinical intelligence platform and Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network™ to enable...
Digital Front Doors Create Personalized Patient Experience
Heightened patient expectations are changing the way healthcare services are delivered, from the way patients receive care to the way they pay for services and manage their conditions. A need for greater patient-centricity is changing the way payers, providers, and healthcare services organizations do business. The digital front door is an ecosystem of technologies patients use to engage with healthcare, starting from when they detect symptoms, to when they pay or receive post-appointment care. This can be anything from finding care, booking appointment and completing forms online, to availing of telehealth services and digital billing. It is a way to provide better guided care in an easy and accessible manner. By looking closely at the customer journey, healthcare providers can better leverage data and modern technologies to provide greater convenience and better care for their patients.
ThedaCare Invests $3M in Qventus to Deploy AI-Enabled Care Operations Automation
Health system ThedaCare announced it has invested $3M in Qventus and it also deploying the technology to drive operational efficiencies in inpatient and perioperative care settings and across its organization. Through the investment, ThedaCare will collaborate with Qventus to develop new solutions and innovations, as well as support Qventus in...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
GHX Launches Lumere Consulting Services for Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
– GHX Lumere announced the launch of its consulting service to support healthcare providers that want to optimize savings and reduce clinical variation. – This premium service combines clinical expertise, data, evidence and technology to help hospitals and health systems improve supply chain performance. Lumere Consulting Services Offering. As hospital...
CareHarmony Secures $15M for AI-Powered Care Coordination
– CareHarmony, an AI-powered care coordination solutions provider, today announced it has closed a $15 million Series A funding round led by Maverick Ventures, with participation from Nashville Capital Network. – The financing comes as CareHarmony continues to experience exponential growth, serving several of the nation’s leading hospitals and health...
Femtech Startup Nanopath Raises $10M to Develop POC Diagnostics for Women’s Health
– Nanopath, a molecular diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes raises $10M in Series A funding, co-led by co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Medtech Convergence Fund, to develop a point-of-care diagnostics platform for women’s health screenings. – The company plans to use the latest round of...
The Mounting Provider Burden of Patients Disconnected from Their Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices (CIEDs)
The first implantation of a pacemaker in a human occurred in 1958. Since then, the technology behind permanent cardiac rhythm management has steadily evolved, enabling a variety of implants known collectively as cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs). Today, CIEDs are the standard of care for a range of cardiac arrhythmias, and researchers estimate that 1.2–1.4 million of these devices are implanted annually worldwide. And experts predict that number will continue to increase in years to come.
ClaimLogiq Acquires SyTrue for Better Clinical, Coding, & Medical Reviews
– Payment integrity tech provider ClaimLogiq acquires SyTrue, a provider of healthcare natural language processing (NLP) technology. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – The acquisition combines the premier payment integrity platform with the leading NLP technology solution to transform how health plans address payment integrity, risk adjustment...
RLDatix Acquires Galen Healthcare Solutions
– RLDatix, the international leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions for healthcare, announced today the acquisition of Galen Healthcare Solutions (Galen), the market leader in implementation, optimization, data migration and archival solutions for HIT systems. – The Galen acquisition will enable RLDatix to help organizations meet regulatory requirements...
A Hybrid, Technology-Driven Approach to Overcome Coding and RCM Staff Shortages
Exacerbated by pandemic-induced burnout, resignations, and even terminations1, chronic coding and revenue cycle management (RCM) staffing shortages have healthcare organizations struggling to find ways to keep revenue flowing despite a lack of qualified professionals to handle critical processes. It is a situation that has been brewing for years, as too few qualified professionals are entering professions that are expanding more rapidly than ever before.
Diagnostic Robotics Raises $45M for Medical-Grade AI Triage & Clinical Predictions Platform
– Diagnostic Robotics has announced the closing of a $45M Series B funding round led by StageOne investors, with participation from Mayo Clinic, thus becoming a Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company. Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, as well as other existing investors such as strategic angel investor Bradley Bloom, co-founder of Berkshire Partners, participated in this funding round as well.
CareFirst BCBS Taps Headway to Expand Access to Mental Healthcare
– Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), the largest not-for-profit health plan in the mid-Atlantic region, and Headway, a tech-enabled company that expands access to in-network mental health care by removing barriers that providers, payers, and the people they serve face, announced a collaboration to scale CareFirst’s mental health care program.
GDIT Awarded $10B Medical Research & Development Contract by the Defense Health Agency
– General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics has been awarded the Omnibus IV Medical Research and Development contract by the Defense Health Agency (DHA). The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ) has a total ceiling of $10B with a five-year base period and one five-year option. –...
Mayo Clinic, Mercy Sign 10-Year Collaboration to Transform Patient Care
– Mayo Clinic and Mercy announced a 10-year collaboration agreement— a first-of-its-kind alliance between two large healthcare systems that will use the most current data science and years of deidentified patient outcomes to find diseases earlier and start patients on paths to better health more quickly. – With the...
Telehealth Utilization Grew 10.2% Nationally in May 2022
– In May 2022, for the second straight month, telehealth utilization, as measured by telehealth’s share of all medical claim lines, grew nationally and in every US census region (Midwest, Northeast, South, West), according to FAIR Health’s Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. – FAIR Health reports national telehealth utilization...
Our Nursing Home Industry – A National Scandal
A society defines itself by how it cares for its most vulnerable, and especially its seniors. As a Board-Certified Internist and Geriatrician with over 35 years of providing care in nursing facilities, this sentiment has guided me throughout my career. It has led me to found Tapestry Health, a multispecialty medical practice that focuses on providing medical infrastructure in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), as well as Project Patient Care, a patient advocacy organization based in Chicago, Illinois. My commitment to this work has led me to build innovative programs both in the community and in skilled nursing facilities, designed to provide more and better-focused care to our frail elderly.
Syapse Raises $35M to Expand Learning Health Network
– Syapse raises $35M led by an affiliate of Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC (Innovatus)to tackle the challenge of understanding, preventing, and treating complex cancers. – The investment will allow Syapse to expand its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, making it more efficient to uncover meaningful insights from real-world oncology data.
