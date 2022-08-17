ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

Vehicle crashes into race car, mobile home in Greenbrier

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VW8nV_0hKss3ck00

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A car crashed into a parked race car and mobile home in Greenbrier Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 1800 block of Tom Austin Highway just before noon.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCOQ4_0hKss3ck00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzKCy_0hKss3ck00
    (Photo: WKRN)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a 31-year-old woman from Antioch drove a 2011 Toyota 4Runner around the curve and over-corrected. The vehicle hit the race car and then ran into the mobile home, according to the THP.

There was one child in the Toyota and no one was injured. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

The vehicle clipped the corner of the structure, which caused a portion of the carport to collapse.

No additional information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville following car crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police began investigating a car wreck on Friday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway near Fire Station Road in Clarksville. CPD said the crash occurred at 5:15 p.m., involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was life-flighted to Nashville, and their injuries status is unknown now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenbrier, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Antioch, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
clarksvillenow.com

Landfill catches fire in western Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Fire Chief Ed Baggett said it took nearly an hour and a half for firefighters to put out a fire Thursday night at the Bi-County Landfill. “The garbage on top of the hill caught fire at around 9:24 p.m. last night,” Baggett....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Police ask for help identifying car linked to Tennessee shooting

Police ask for help identifying car linked to shooting in Hopkinsville. Police ask for help identifying car linked to Tennessee …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 20, 2022. 3 taken into custody after shots fired at West Creek …. Invasive aquatic weeds nuisance to Old Hickory Lake. TN...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Mobile Home#Middle Tennessee#Traffic Accident#Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

Woman dies week after truck falls from parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The woman injured after her car fell from a parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville has died about a week after the crash. Patsy Pinckard, 73, of Centerville, died Thursday morning following the Aug. 10 crash on 21st Avenue North, according to police. Pinckard’s Toyota Tacoma fell off the fourth floor of the parking garage. Pinckard was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman shaken after home break-in

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Drowning at Tims Ford Lake Earlier This Week

TIMS FORD LAKE – A popular boating and swimming destination by a multitude of Middle Tennesseans was the location of a tragedy earlier this week. On Monday evening, emergency responders answered a call for a possible drowning at a Tims Ford Lake boat dock. Evidently, a Nashville man went underwater and never resurfaced. The man was reportedly attempting to swim across a narrow channel between two coastlines in the lake. Evidently, the man was swimming near a dock behind the Highland Ridge Subdivision off of Bell Memorial Drive near Highway 130.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

House And Vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting (w/PHOTOS)

A shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm. A man was also checked out by emergency personnel due to an injury...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating after car, home struck by gunfire

Hopkinsville police are investigating after gunfire struck a car and home Thursday night on Central Avenue near Walnut Street. It happened a few minutes after 7 p.m. when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds, hitting a home and car in the 1000 block of Central, according to the incident report, which says multiple spent shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered in the investigation.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy