Eboni K. Williams of ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ to Launch New Season of Podcast With Warner Music Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Warner Bros. Discovery Cuts Four Top OWN Execs (EXCLUSIVE)
Warner Bros. Discovery has let go of four top executives, including Karen Grant-Selma and Jennifer Giddens, at the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), Variety has learned exclusively. Grant-Selma serves as general counsel for the network, while Giddens is chief marketing officer. More from Variety. Additionally, Nicole Nichols, OWN’s executive vice president...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
SFGate
Diddy Slams Triller in Wake of Verzuz Lawsuit
Diddy threw his outsized support behind friends and Verzuz co-founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and hinted at a similar So So Def battle after the duo sued social media app Triller for $28 million over alleged missing payments. In the suit, filed on Tuesday, Swizz and Timbaland — whose real...
RELATED PEOPLE
People
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Ari Reveals She Left the Country and Blocked Bini: 'I Don't Think He Even Noticed'
Ari "pulled a Bini" on 90 Day Fiancé. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's second installment of the show's "Tell All" special, Ari reveals she left the country for three months with the couple's child, Avi, and simply blocked Bini's phone number while she was gone. When recounting...
‘House of the Dragon’ Will ‘Tell the Objective Truth’ About the Targaryens
'House of the Dragon' creator Ryan Condal and Executive Producer Miguel Sapochnik explain how they cemented the history of the House Targaryen.
SFGate
Avril Lavigne’s Goth Glam Style Makes ‘Killer’ Comeback With New Fashion Collab
Whether intentional or not, Avril Lavigne has always been a style icon, from her iconic men’s tie-and-tank-top look, to her slogan tees and baggy pants, to her infatuation with all things Hello Kitty. Now, the singer is leaning into her oft-imitated aesthetic with an official fashion collaboration with Killstar.
South African musician alleges he was racially profiled at Napa restaurant
The Grammy-nominated musician alleged that a manager at the restaurant followed him to his car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Once-in-a-lifetime event': 25 DJs unite for a San Francisco abortion rights fundraiser
All of the proceeds will go toward abortion rights groups.
Comments / 0