Hayley Hasselhoff Shares Her 3 M's For Success In Your Body Acceptance Journey — Exclusive
Hayley Hasselhoff feels passionate about a lot of things. For instance, the curve model, actor, and host won't let her body define her. As Hayley Hasselhoff declared to The List in our exclusive interview with the body positivity advocate, "We define us." She added, "I have found that size doesn't define your worth and happiness, yet the way in which we take care of ourselves is of utter importance."
Zaria Admits That The Ending Of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin 'Surprised' Her - Exclusive
Before stepping on set to film the finale of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," the cast had no idea what would happen next. In fact, A's identity was kept a secret from all the actors throughout the entire season. "We had some wild theories we cooked up by ourselves, because we were getting the scripts as they came," actress Zaria, who plays Faran, said during an exclusive interview with The List.
Days Of Our Lives' Paul Telfer Gets Fans To Admit Their Love Island Salem Fantasies
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have grown used to seeing steamy couples form in Salem. Not only has the NBC soap opera produced iconic super couples such as Bo and Hope Brady, John Black and Marlena Evans, and Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, but they've also given fans pairings such as Ben Weston and Ciara Brady, Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux, and Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis. Love and romance have always been a huge part of the sudser, and it seems that summer is the ideal time to spark some new romances in Salem.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Why General Hospital Fans Are Furious At Willow After Her Cancer Diagnosis
Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is one of the few characters on "General Hospital" who are truly above reproach. Soap Hub even declared that she could most likely be canonized. Per Soaps in Depth, Willow is such a good person, that she married Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) so he could keep custody of his son Wiley from the child's mother — the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). Willow has been through a lot in her life, particularly being caught up in the Dawn of Day cult through no fault of her own. A secret about who her birth mother really is looms just out of her reach and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) knows the truth (via Soaps She Knows).
The Bold And The Beautiful's Kimberlin Brown Reveals How She Became Deacon's Mystery Woman
When it comes to "The Bold and the Beautiful" character Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), everyone knows that as the resident villain her work is never done, and even when people presume that she's dead. Ever since Sheila came back to this fictional town of Los Angeles that the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families reside in, she's managed to upend everyone's lives. She was the one who made Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) fall off the wagon on New Year's Eve, according to Daytime Confidential, and nearly destroyed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John 'Finn' Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) lives before admitting to shooting and almost killing her own son, as detailed by Soaps.com. If that weren't enough, she also attacked Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) before Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) rescued her. And just to think, she's done all of this in just a short span of a few months.
The Real Reason Linsey Godfrey Left The Bold And The Beautiful
"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have seen many characters come and go over the years, but some are harder to say goodbye to than others. One character who met a tragic end was Caroline Spencer. The character, played by actress Linsey Godfrey, is the daughter of Karen Spencer (via Soap Central). Caroline was first introduced to fans in 2012 when she moved to Los Angeles from New York and began working at Forrester Creations. While she was on the canvas, fans watched her engage in romances with Thomas Forrester, Rick Forrester, and Ridge Forrester.
Kate Middleton's Favorite Designer Reveals 'Naughty' Details About The Duchess' Dresses
Kate Middleton being naughty? Say it's not so! We find it hard to believe that the Duchess of Cambridge is anything other than perfectly, well, perfect every moment. Consider the evidence. Her fashions are admired worldwide and she never takes a bad photo. But what if underneath her buttoned-up, sensible appearance is a sexy detail hiding in plain sight?
HBO Releases New Teaser For The Weeknd’s Music Industry Drama ‘The Idol’
HBO has released a second teaser for its forthcoming music industry drama series The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. The teaser debuted at the Weeknd’s concert in Las Vegas last night which is seemingly fitting considering the series focuses on pop music’s overindulgence. The brief teaser, which introduces many of the characters, displays some racy scenes before panning to a trio of industry heads. “That’s sex,” says one character. “That’s what we’re selling.” Euphoria creator Sam Levinson co-created the series alongside Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. It follows a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with an enigmatic...
How No Bad Days' Alyssa Limperis And Her Mom Bring Their Comedy Bits To Life - Exclusive
When it comes to comedy, moms tend to be a pretty universally relatable subject. While Alyssa Limperis is now well known for her Peacock comedy special "No Bad Days," many of her fans got wind of the comedian from her satirical TikTok videos. In many of the shorts, Limperis exaggerates stereotypes of Italian moms, using her mom for inspiration — and it's become quite the family routine. In the videos, Limperis takes on the role of her mom, chronicling comedic situations like "Mom On Vacation," "Mom When I Visit Home," and "Mom With Technology." No matter what kind of stereotypes your own mom falls into, the videos are an entertaining and relatable watch.
Heidi Klum And Tim Gunn Dish On Season 3 Of Making The Cut - Exclusive Interview
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn have been in a TV partnership for 18 years. The dynamic duo started on "Project Runway" in 2004: As a supermodel, Klum took on the role of host and celebrity judge, while Gunn was a co-host and mentor to the "Project Runway" competitors. The pair are still working together today on Prime Video's "Making the Cut" as hosts and executive producers. "Making the Cut" is a fashion competition show seeking the designer for the next global brand. Season 3 of the series is coming out on August 19, and the competition is more impressive than ever.
General Hospital Fans Weigh In On Cop Chase Vs. Rock Star Chase
Detective Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) on "General Hospital" hasn't done much detecting lately as he's been on suspension from the police force for punching Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and then punching slimy record producer Linc Brown (Dan Buran) — both times defending the honor of Brooke Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), according to Soap Dirt.
Family Or Fiancé's Tracy McMillan Dishes About Gender Dynamics She Faced While Filming - Exclusive
If you feel as though we're living in a world that's becoming more divided along gender lines, you're not wrong. A 2021 study published by the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that the COVID-19 pandemic required working parents to balance the demands of professionalism and personal expectations, and the burden of responsibilities including childcare, home maintenance, and schooling fell on women.
Dr. Dre Reveals His Family Said Their ‘Last Goodbyes’ After His Brain Aneurysm: ‘They Thought I Was Outta Here’
Dr. Dre is letting fans in on just how serious his health was after he was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm.
Heather Rae El Moussa Can't Stop Gushing Over Tarek
To say that Heather Rae El Moussa is overjoyed to be expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa would be an understatement. The pair was undergoing IVF treatments and planning to have an embryo implanted next fall when the surprising news came. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be," Heather told People. "I'm so excited that it happened like this."
What Did Taylor Cole Do Before Beginning Her Hallmark Career?
She may not always look the same in every role she plays on Hallmark, but you always recognize actress Taylor Cole for her charming portrayals of a woman falling in love. In her first Hallmark Channel movie, "Appetite for Love," she wears a blonde bob as the character Mina, who becomes smitten with Clay, played by Andrew Walker. In "My Summer Prince" with Jack Turner, Cole switches to a brunette bob, then goes long and dark for "Unlocking Christmas" with Steve Lund. In her role as Ruby on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie series "Ruby Herring Mysteries," Cole is stunning as a redhead, as seen on Hallmark Media.
How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About A Chelsea-Billy Rematch
When it comes to all of the Newman and Abbott men on "The Young and the Restless" it seems like they are the kind of guys who stick with what they like, especially when it comes to their dating history. One can only count how many times Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) has gone back and forth between Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), while his brother Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) relationship with Chelsea, and the rest of his dating history can be questioned too.
Alison Brie On Her New Film Spin Me Round, The Ending Of GLOW, And More - Exclusive Interview
We all dream of that once-in-a-lifetime vacation or work trip that's absolutely going to change our lives for the better. Think of the "Eat, Pray, Love" moment you've always wanted, or Lena's life-altering summer in "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." Just one plane trip could send us on a completely different trajectory, transforming our mundane lives for the better — or could it? As it turns out, the realities of a vacation or work trip — even an international one — will likely bring us back to our same day-to-day lives. It's up to us to make meaningful changes in our lives rather than wait for significant changes to come while seated on an overcrowded flight.
