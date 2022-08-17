ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche 911 Call: Neighbor Frantically Reveals Someone Is ‘Trapped’ In Car After Crash

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

“A car just went through my neighbor’s house,” the unnamed caller says at the start of the 911 call made after Anne Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a two-story Los Angeles home on Aug. 5. The crash, which would result in the 53-year-old actress’s death, caused mayhem and panic in the Mar Vista neighborhood. The caller on the recording obtained by HollywoodLife (listen to it above) is calm while the 911 dispatcher asks questions about whether “anyone was thrown out of the vehicle.” On the call, the caller says, “Somebody is opening the back to see if we can access [it] because they’re kinda trapped in the front door… inside the car.” ‘

Initially, the caller said that “the person inside might be okay” and that the car had gone “like, ten feet into the house.” The caller also said that people were getting a water hose because of “smoke,” leading the dispatcher to inquire if the car or the house was on fire. Throughout the recording, one can hear panicked voices in the background while people work quickly to help the survivors. The caller says there is “lots of smoke” and “There is somebody trapped in the car.” The dispatcher reassured the caller that the authorities were on the way and told them they should “get the driver out of the car if we can, but I need you to stay in a safe location. Don’t put yourself in any danger.” ‘

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZTZe_0hKsronJ00
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Roughly twenty minutes before her car crashed into the home, Anne purchased a red wig from a nearby salon. “I’ve quickly found that it’s been difficult to navigate the … cyberbullying from strangers, the random phone calls and all of the outreach that come from it — as well as the overwhelming feelings of grief I have at seeing the tragic loss of someone’s life,” the salon’s owner told CNN. After the stop at the salon, Anne’s car went speeding through the neighborhood before crashing into the home. It took nearly 60 firefighters to extinguish the flames and recuse Anne, according to CNN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJldi_0hKsronJ00
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Anne would succumb to the injuries of the crash. Doctors determined that she suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury and [remained] in a coma, in critical condition.” They decided she wouldn’t survive the accident, and on Aug. 12, one week after the crash, she passed away. She was “peacefully taken off life support,” as Anne – an organ donor — was kept alive as doctors found potential recipients.

“Today, we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” her reps told HollywoodLife in a statement. “Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck

After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
OK! Magazine

Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death

The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Heche
OK! Magazine

New Video From Scene Of Anne Heche's Fiery Car Crash Shows Two-Story House In Shambles, Completely Destroyed

New footage from Anne Heche's fiery car crash shows the two-story house she drove into in complete shambles. In the video, firefighters can be seen examining the charred remnants as they try to piece together what had happened at the Los Angeles home the late actress smashed her car into. As seen in the footage, everything was destroyed in the room Heche barreled her way through.Luckily, the home owner, a woman named Lynee Mishele, was not killed in the incident, as she just walked into another room to do chores when her house became the scene of the scary crash....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#911#Traffic Accident
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum, P.I.' Dies Following Car Crash

Actor Roger E. Mosley, who starred on all eight seasons of "Magnum, P.I." with Tom Selleck, died Sunday at 83. The cause was injuries received in a car crash in Lynwood, California, on Thursday. Following the accident, THR reports Mosley had been transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Born...
LYNWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
231K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy