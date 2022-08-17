Anne Heche 911 Call: Neighbor Frantically Reveals Someone Is ‘Trapped’ In Car After Crash

“A car just went through my neighbor’s house,” the unnamed caller says at the start of the 911 call made after Anne Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a two-story Los Angeles home on Aug. 5. The crash, which would result in the 53-year-old actress’s death, caused mayhem and panic in the Mar Vista neighborhood. The caller on the recording obtained by HollywoodLife (listen to it above) is calm while the 911 dispatcher asks questions about whether “anyone was thrown out of the vehicle.” On the call, the caller says, “Somebody is opening the back to see if we can access [it] because they’re kinda trapped in the front door… inside the car.” ‘

Initially, the caller said that “the person inside might be okay” and that the car had gone “like, ten feet into the house.” The caller also said that people were getting a water hose because of “smoke,” leading the dispatcher to inquire if the car or the house was on fire. Throughout the recording, one can hear panicked voices in the background while people work quickly to help the survivors. The caller says there is “lots of smoke” and “There is somebody trapped in the car.” The dispatcher reassured the caller that the authorities were on the way and told them they should “get the driver out of the car if we can, but I need you to stay in a safe location. Don’t put yourself in any danger.” ‘

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Roughly twenty minutes before her car crashed into the home, Anne purchased a red wig from a nearby salon. “I’ve quickly found that it’s been difficult to navigate the … cyberbullying from strangers, the random phone calls and all of the outreach that come from it — as well as the overwhelming feelings of grief I have at seeing the tragic loss of someone’s life,” the salon’s owner told CNN. After the stop at the salon, Anne’s car went speeding through the neighborhood before crashing into the home. It took nearly 60 firefighters to extinguish the flames and recuse Anne, according to CNN.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Anne would succumb to the injuries of the crash. Doctors determined that she suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury and [remained] in a coma, in critical condition.” They decided she wouldn’t survive the accident, and on Aug. 12, one week after the crash, she passed away. She was “peacefully taken off life support,” as Anne – an organ donor — was kept alive as doctors found potential recipients.

“Today, we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” her reps told HollywoodLife in a statement. “Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”