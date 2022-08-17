Anthony Joshua seized a microphone to vent his frustrations after his rematch defeat before congratulating Oleksandr Usyk.The British heavyweight said: “I could have done better, but it showed the hard work he must have put in to beat me.”“I’m not a 12-round fighter. I am a new breed of heavyweight, Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston - they say ‘he doesn’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano,’ because I’m not 14 stone. I am 18 stone, I am heavy,” AJ added.The Ukrainian triumphed 115-113, 116-112, 113-115 on the scorecards in Saudi Arabia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua tale of the tape: Everything you need to know ahead of the rematchOleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Tale of the tapeAntonio Conte hails Harry Kane as his goal gave Tottenham win over Wolves

