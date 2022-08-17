ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

San Luis Obispo County Public Health offers health tips after first confirmed monkeypox case

By Evan Vega
 3 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health is offering health tips and monkeypox information for the community after the first case was confirmed in the county this week.

"We were certainly expecting to have monkeypox cases. We have the first case now, but the public should do the same due diligence, which is being aware of who they're having close, intimate contact with and whether or not they have signs of monkeypox," said SLO County Public Health Officer, Penny Borenstein.

The first case of Monkeypox in a county resident was confirmed on Monday.

"We may see more cases, but I don't think that people should be really worried about it. It's a low risk disease in genera," said Penny Borenstein.

The department did not specify what part of the county the individual lives in but did say that they are recovering in isolation and in good condition.

"The main way that this virus is spread is direct skin to skin contact, especially with someone who has the rash lesions," said Penny Borenstein.

Borenstein added that for those who do have monkeypox, the isolation period can be lengthy.

"It can be 2 to 4 weeks. You need to isolate during the entirety of the rash being present. That's through false scabbing and the scabs falling off. So unfortunately for someone with monkeypox, it may mean a lengthy period, a number of weeks where they have to be completely isolated from others," said Borenstein.

For more information about Monkeypox and SLO County Public Health, click here.

Santa Barbara, CA
