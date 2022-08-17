‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: When & How to Stream the Series on Disney+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law , a nine-episode series about a lawyer specializing in superhuman legal cases who also happens to be a 6-foot-7-inch green superhero, officially arrives on Disney+ on Thursday (Aug.18).

Based on the Marvel comics character created by Stan Lee and John Buscema, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law centers around Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), an attorney navigating the complicated life of a single, 30-something who transforms into a superpowered hulk.

Marvel fans will spot a few MCU vets in the series, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry appear in the show, created by Jessica Gao. Episodes in the series are directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Gao as head writer.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Coiro and Gao are executive producers.

How to Watch She-Hulk on Disney+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is scheduled to drop exclusively on Disney+ on Thursday at 12:00 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET. The show will be available to stream at no additional charge to Disney+ subscribers.

Not subscribed to Disney+? Join today for $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year for the annual plan. There’s also a Disney+ bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month.

Disney+



$7.99/month or $79.99/year





Buy Now

1

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming destination for must-watch content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Stream on up to four different devices simultaneously, which includes a TV, laptop, smartphone, notebook or tablet device, or host a virtual movie night with friends and family.

Unfortunately, Disney+ no longer offers free trials, but you may be able to land a free subscription through a third party such as Verizon (click here for more details).

Dell is currently offering a back to school promo that gets you a six-month free subscription to the Disney+ bundle with the purchase of select PCs and monitors. Find more information here .

From exclusive releases to cult classics and beloved TV shows, Disney+ is home to thousands of hours of entertainment. The mega-roster of content includes other Marvel shows like Moon Knight , Loki , Ms. Marvel , Hawkeye and WandaVision , along with a ton of other movies and original series including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lightyear , The Mandalorian , The Book of Boba Fett and episodes of The Simpsons.

Watch the She-Hulk trailer below.