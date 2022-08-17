British Rapper Aitch Apologizes After Manchester Mural of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis Is Painted Over for His Album Advertisement

After filming the fifth episode of “Reservation Dogs'” second season, Sarah Podemski went out and got matching Navajo floral tattoos with four of her co-stars. The quartet — who include her sister Tamara, “Rutherford Falls” star Jana Schmieding and Nathalie Standingcloud — took the lead on the episode “Wide Net,” which focuses on Podemski’s character Rita as she takes a girl’s trip with her longtime childhood friends to the Indian Health Services conference. It’s a bawdy and terrifically fun episode, but also quietly radical — the episode was written and directed by Indigenous director Tazbah Rose Chavez, and follows four Native women in their attempts to snag men and bust moves at the conference dance floor.

