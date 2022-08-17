ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats

Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios) After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Event Roundup: What to Look Forward to This Weekend

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Happy Friday! Find fun weekend happenings around Houston here (and as always, please check individual event websites for any weather-related updates!):. Enjoy one last summer...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Last-Minute Family Activities to Try Before Summer Ends

Consider this your abbreviated, time-crunched Houston summer bucket list. Ah, summer. The season when we let our hair down and embrace a sit-back-and-relax mentality always seems to flash by before we know it—though in Houston’s sweltering heat, we’re not complaining too much. We still have a few...
HOUSTON, TX
matadornetwork.com

How To Visit the Houston Interactive Aquarium and Animal Preserve

Most zoos and aquariums offer limited opportunities to get up close and personal with the animal inhabitants, but at the Houston Interactive Aquarium & Animal Preserve, 15 miles north of Downtown, human-animal interaction is the name of the game. The park is home to over 40 species of marine life, mammals, and birds, most of which visitors can touch, pet, or hand feed. There are other family-friendly activities too. From a bounce house to arcade games, virtual reality to zip lining.
Axios Houston

3 private pools to rent in Houston

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Blue HeavenSurrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.Location: Houston (Eastwood).Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Tropical escapeEnjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.Location: Houston (Heights).Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Oak Forest OasisBring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.Location: Houston (Oak Forest).Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Northeast Houston home given to refugee family

HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Popular Tasting-Menu Restaurant Will Relaunch at Montrose Coffee Shop

After a brief closure, ReikiNa is back. The tasting-menu restaurant from former Uchi prep cook Thomas Stacy opened back in July 2021 in a pipsqueak space in City Centre, after first starting out as a series of weekly, multicourse dinner pop-ups in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concept has now relocated to the Montrose area and will relaunch on Sept 1 with a revamped menu through a series of pop-ups at newly renovated coffee shop Native Coffee (1712 W Dallas St).
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

FREE: Saturday breakfast recognizing Slavery Remembrance Day

HOUSTON (CW39) — “Slavery Remembrance Day”, also known as “International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition”, is observed all over the world. The day was chosen to memorialize the transatlantic slave trade and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose August 23 for the world to remember those tragic days.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: Around Clear Lake

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. The breezy bayside destination known as Clear Lake is...
HOUSTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

Astros super fan from Corpus Christi goes viral

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super fans come in all shapes and sizes. Little Jackson of Corpus Christi went viral on social media after cheering for his favorite team, the Astros. "I heard it and I turned the volume up and sure enough, he was going and I said "no...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
conroetoday.com

Margaritaville Marketplace THIS WEEKEND!

LAKE CONROE, TX -- Back by popular demand, the Margaritaville Marketplace at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe looks forward to welcoming shoppers interested in indulging in some retail therapy. Discover handmade goods crafted by dozens of local artisans and vendors, including Kendra Scott in Palm Court outside the resort’s main lobby. Enjoy a 15% discount; one lucky shopper will receive a free gift.
CONROE, TX
B93

This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life

Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
HOUSTON, TX

