Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
papercitymag.com
Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats
Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios) After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Event Roundup: What to Look Forward to This Weekend
Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Happy Friday! Find fun weekend happenings around Houston here (and as always, please check individual event websites for any weather-related updates!):. Enjoy one last summer...
houstoniamag.com
Last-Minute Family Activities to Try Before Summer Ends
Consider this your abbreviated, time-crunched Houston summer bucket list. Ah, summer. The season when we let our hair down and embrace a sit-back-and-relax mentality always seems to flash by before we know it—though in Houston’s sweltering heat, we’re not complaining too much. We still have a few...
matadornetwork.com
How To Visit the Houston Interactive Aquarium and Animal Preserve
Most zoos and aquariums offer limited opportunities to get up close and personal with the animal inhabitants, but at the Houston Interactive Aquarium & Animal Preserve, 15 miles north of Downtown, human-animal interaction is the name of the game. The park is home to over 40 species of marine life, mammals, and birds, most of which visitors can touch, pet, or hand feed. There are other family-friendly activities too. From a bounce house to arcade games, virtual reality to zip lining.
3 private pools to rent in Houston
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Blue HeavenSurrounded by tropical plants, this tranquil getaway offers a tanning shelf and a resort-style experience.Location: Houston (Eastwood).Cost: $60.30-$67 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Tropical escapeEnjoy a rock waterfall and shaded hammocks at this pool with plenty of space to hang out.Location: Houston (Heights).Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Oak Forest OasisBring a small group and cool off at this quaint spot, featuring a pristine saltwater pool and relaxing hot tub.Location: Houston (Oak Forest).Cost: $35 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: Angela from Atascocita got her wish for her birthday!
Spinning today was Angela from Atascocita! She is part of the ‘Night Court’ musical production, and it’s her birthday on Monday!. Before spinning the wheel, Derrick asked, “is there anything you have in mind? Anything you have your eyes on, on this wheel?”. “The birthday money!...
Tacos y Más: Eating at this Houston taqueria after mass is a sacred Sunday ritual
Taqueria de Buey y Vaca in the Northside is the place to go on weekends.
fox26houston.com
Poison Drummer collaborates with Houston native for sunglasses made from his drumsticks
HOUSTON - It’s been two years of delays, but the North American Stadium Tour has finally made its way to town. The world’s most celebrated rock legends will take over Minute Maid Park Friday, August 19, including Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The...
KSAT 12
Houston-area company plans Wonderland entertainment development
SAN ANTONIO – A Houston-area company plans to redevelop retail space inside Wonderland of the Americas into a new entertainment venue. The new tenant is “taking up a large amount of space” Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon said. AR’s Entertainment Hub owner Archie Wright said the...
fox26houston.com
Northeast Houston home given to refugee family
HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
houstoniamag.com
Popular Tasting-Menu Restaurant Will Relaunch at Montrose Coffee Shop
After a brief closure, ReikiNa is back. The tasting-menu restaurant from former Uchi prep cook Thomas Stacy opened back in July 2021 in a pipsqueak space in City Centre, after first starting out as a series of weekly, multicourse dinner pop-ups in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concept has now relocated to the Montrose area and will relaunch on Sept 1 with a revamped menu through a series of pop-ups at newly renovated coffee shop Native Coffee (1712 W Dallas St).
Mexican-inspired bar within a bar makes a comeback in Montrose
The Houston couple behind Nobie's and Toasted Coconut reopen Quiote after a two-year hiatus.
cw39.com
FREE: Saturday breakfast recognizing Slavery Remembrance Day
HOUSTON (CW39) — “Slavery Remembrance Day”, also known as “International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition”, is observed all over the world. The day was chosen to memorialize the transatlantic slave trade and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose August 23 for the world to remember those tragic days.
365thingsinhouston.com
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: Around Clear Lake
Houston is a great place to unwind. In this series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. The breezy bayside destination known as Clear Lake is...
Eat of the Week: Vietnamese steak and eggs at a Montrose coffee shop that can do it all
Houston staple Blacksmith serves a version of bò né all day alongside stellar brews.
myfoxzone.com
Astros super fan from Corpus Christi goes viral
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super fans come in all shapes and sizes. Little Jackson of Corpus Christi went viral on social media after cheering for his favorite team, the Astros. "I heard it and I turned the volume up and sure enough, he was going and I said "no...
Click2Houston.com
‘Hey girl, do you feel unsafe?’ You might notice this sign in bathrooms in the Houston area
HOUSTON – Enjoying a cold one, without any worries. Karbach Brewing Company is implementing mandatory to ensure its patrons can have fun, safely. It’s called bystander intervention training. “We think it is great that beer brings people together, but we want to make sure when they are together,...
conroetoday.com
Margaritaville Marketplace THIS WEEKEND!
LAKE CONROE, TX -- Back by popular demand, the Margaritaville Marketplace at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe looks forward to welcoming shoppers interested in indulging in some retail therapy. Discover handmade goods crafted by dozens of local artisans and vendors, including Kendra Scott in Palm Court outside the resort’s main lobby. Enjoy a 15% discount; one lucky shopper will receive a free gift.
This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life
Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
Think All the Fun of TopGolf, But for Baseball & It’s Coming to Houston
TopGolf is one of the best ways to spend a few hours drinking with friends. Even for the worst golfers on the planet, me for example, it's a ton of fun. Well, there is something similar but for baseball lovers coming to Houston, TX. Think all the fun of TopGolf,...
