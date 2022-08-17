ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Man faces charges after confronting skateboarder with gun in Gilbert

PHOENIX — A man faces aggravated assault charges after he was seen pointing a gun at skateboarders in a Gilbert church parking lot, police said Friday. Bernardo Aillon, 68, also faces a charge for possession of a firearm on school grounds, the Gilbert Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com

Teen, woman injured after south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - Phoenix police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Friday night. According to a statement, the incident happened in an area near 7th Avenue and Southern on Aug. 19. An adult woman and a juvenile male were reportedly shot during an argument at an...
KTAR.com

Gilbert police looking for man who shot into unoccupied gas station

PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who shot into an unoccupied gas station last month. The incident happened on July 31 before 2:25 a.m. when a man walked up to the Shell gas station on Ray and Cooper roads and shot several rounds into the store, police said.
Glendale Star

Woman arrested in stabbing death

Glendale police have arrested Raeann Tyree Antonio after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Nathaniel Richard Yardley, several times, causing his death. Just after 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Glendale police responded to a call at an apartment complex near the 7700 block of N. 51st Avenue. A person had called 911...
KTAR.com

Man gets 38.5 years in prison for 2015 killing of Mesa gas station employee

PHOENIX — A Mexican immigrant was sentenced Friday to 38.5 years in prison for the 2015 killing of a gas station employee during a robbery in Mesa. Apolinar Altamirano fatally shot 21-year-old Grant Ronnebeck after Ronnebeck insisted that Altamirano pay for a pack of cigarettes. Authorities say Altamirano stepped...
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer accused of assault speaks after acquittal

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
fox10phoenix.com

Apolinar Altamirano: Man who killed QT worker over cigarettes sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison

PHOENIX - A man who was convicted of killing a QT worker over a pack of cigarettes back in 2015 finally received his prison sentence. Apolinar Altamirano was sentenced to 38 years in prison on Aug. 19 in the deadly shooting of Grant Ronnebeck, a 21-year-old clerk at a Mesa convenience store, after Ronnebeck insisted that Altamirano needed to pay for a pack of cigarettes.
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released

TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
AZFamily

Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.
