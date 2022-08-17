Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Man faces charges after confronting skateboarder with gun in Gilbert
PHOENIX — A man faces aggravated assault charges after he was seen pointing a gun at skateboarders in a Gilbert church parking lot, police said Friday. Bernardo Aillon, 68, also faces a charge for possession of a firearm on school grounds, the Gilbert Police Department said in a press release.
One hurt, four detained after shooting and police pursuit in Phoenix
One person is hurt and four people have been detained after a shooting led to a pursuit through Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman wanted for robbing multiple Circle K locations in Phoenix at gunpoint
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for a woman accused of robbing multiple Circle K locations in north Phoenix at gunpoint. On Aug. 3 and 4, the suspect reportedly visited four Circle Ks and demanded money while pointing a black handgun at the clerks. Officers say she went to the...
fox10phoenix.com
Teen, woman injured after south Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - Phoenix police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt on Friday night. According to a statement, the incident happened in an area near 7th Avenue and Southern on Aug. 19. An adult woman and a juvenile male were reportedly shot during an argument at an...
12news.com
Watch: Doorbell camera captures the moment a suspected drunk driver flees from police onto residential property
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler Police are looking for a suspected drunk driver after the person fled from an attempted DUI stop early Friday morning. One resident's Ring doorbell captured the moment the suspect drove into a neighborhood yard to escape the police. The Chandler Police Department said that officers...
fox10phoenix.com
Viral video shows Gilbert man confronting skateboarder with a gun
The incident, according to reports, happened over the weekend at a church parking lot. Charges against the suspect, according to Gilbert Police, have been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review. FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with the suspect.
KTAR.com
Gilbert police looking for man who shot into unoccupied gas station
PHOENIX — The Gilbert Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who shot into an unoccupied gas station last month. The incident happened on July 31 before 2:25 a.m. when a man walked up to the Shell gas station on Ray and Cooper roads and shot several rounds into the store, police said.
Glendale Star
Woman arrested in stabbing death
Glendale police have arrested Raeann Tyree Antonio after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Nathaniel Richard Yardley, several times, causing his death. Just after 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Glendale police responded to a call at an apartment complex near the 7700 block of N. 51st Avenue. A person had called 911...
12news.com
Valley woman lost leg after being hit by suspected drunk driver. 15 months later, MCAO has yet to file charges
GLENDALE, Ariz. — More than a year after Kimberly Pero lost her left leg to an alleged drunk driver, the suspect has yet to be formally charged by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. “15 months, there is no excuse for that,” she told 12News Thursday night. “I did...
KTAR.com
Man gets 38.5 years in prison for 2015 killing of Mesa gas station employee
PHOENIX — A Mexican immigrant was sentenced Friday to 38.5 years in prison for the 2015 killing of a gas station employee during a robbery in Mesa. Apolinar Altamirano fatally shot 21-year-old Grant Ronnebeck after Ronnebeck insisted that Altamirano pay for a pack of cigarettes. Authorities say Altamirano stepped...
'You should probably never get out of prison': Suspect sentenced for murdering 21-year-old Mesa store clerk in 2015
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Maricopa County judge has sentenced a man to 38.5 years in prison for killing a 21-year-old QuikTrip clerk in 2015. Apolinar Altamirano, 37, pleaded guilty to murdering Grant Ronnebeck in Mesa after the convenience store clerk...
AZFamily
Police ID suspect, murder victim in shooting at Phoenix party that left 4 others hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man has died and four other people were hurt in a shooting at a late-night party in a Phoenix neighborhood over the weekend. Now, police have identified the man who was killed and the person they believe is responsible. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday,...
AZFamily
Phoenix police officer accused of assault speaks after acquittal
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mother accused of drugging, killing daughters to spend life in prison
PHOENIX - A Phoenix mother will spend the rest of her life in prison after she was convicted of killing her two daughters with prescription drugs. A Maricopa County judge sentenced Retta Cruse to two natural life prison sentences, "ensuring she will not be eligible for release from prison in her lifetime."
fox10phoenix.com
Apolinar Altamirano: Man who killed QT worker over cigarettes sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison
PHOENIX - A man who was convicted of killing a QT worker over a pack of cigarettes back in 2015 finally received his prison sentence. Apolinar Altamirano was sentenced to 38 years in prison on Aug. 19 in the deadly shooting of Grant Ronnebeck, a 21-year-old clerk at a Mesa convenience store, after Ronnebeck insisted that Altamirano needed to pay for a pack of cigarettes.
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
First Alert Weather Day - Monsoon storms hit parts of Phoenix and the west Valley Saturday evening. First Alert Weather Day - Monsoon storms hit parts of Phoenix and the west Valley Saturday evening, including Peoria, Sun City, Glendale, Anthem, Surprise, and El Mirage. Teen in critical condition, woman hurt...
fox10phoenix.com
Tempe Town Lake Drowning: Medical Examiner report on victim released
TEMPE, Ariz. - We have obtained a report from the Medical Examiner's Office on the man who drowned during an incident at Tempe Town Lake in May. The incident began as a reported domestic violence situation at Tempe Beach Park between the man, identified as 34-yea-old Sean Bickings, and his wife. Both denied that any fight had taken place. When officers were called, Bickings reportedly tried to run away from them by fleeing into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water, and eventually drowned.
ABC 15 News
Two killed, one woman arrested after an alleged DUI crash in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Two people were killed in a crash Saturday near Gantzel Road and Empire Boulevard by an alleged drunk driver. Officials say Janelle Littlebear drove off the roadway while on Gantzel Road near Empire and crossed across lanes hitting a vehicle. Police say the driver...
19-year-old felon arrested in armed carjacking at Target
A 19-year-old convicted felon is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking that took place last week outside of a Target store in broad daylight.
AZFamily
Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.
