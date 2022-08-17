Read full article on original website
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
Belfast Harbor Fest kicks off
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Friday’s beautiful weather was a fitting backdrop for the kickoff to the Belfast Harbor Fest. It’s a weekend-long celebration of the city’s shipbuilding history and local business. Friday’s “Evening by the Bay” auction featured dozens of items, including artwork, gift certificates, and even...
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
Spirit Halloween Haunting Massive Retail Space In Augusta
Even though we are still in the middle of summer, a sure sign that fall, and all of the fall holidays, is on the way is the arrival of the Spirit Halloween stores. For those who don't know, Spirit Halloween is a chain of pop-up stores that are open from September through October. They sell everything you need for Halloween. We mean EVERYTHING!
Student notes
Mount Desert Island High School graduate Zoe Olson has been awarded the $1,000 Peter H. Dolliver Legacy Scholarship presented in partnership with the Bar Harbor Garden Club. Olson is a junior at the University of Maine in Orono, where she is studying earth and climate science with a minor in horticulture.
One of Maine’s Favorite Haunted Attractions Is Opening Back Up This Year
If you tend to get a rush when you get scared, then you most likely enjoy going into haunted houses. Or, you could be someone that likes to see their friends or family get scared. Not going to lie, jump scares get me, and not in a good way. I...
Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
Marion H. McFarland
Marion H. McFarland, 92, died peacefully at her home after a brief illness on Aug. 17, 2022. She was born at Hagan Hospital in Lamoine, June 28, 1930, the daughter of Arthur and Winnifred (McIntyre) Hamor. Marion graduated from Ellsworth High School. She met her husband of 66 years at...
Elizabeth Robidoux
Elizabeth Lorraine Thibodeau Robidoux (Betty, or Big Mom), 89, passed away at home surrounded by friends and family on Aug. 17, 2022. She was born July 2, 1933, in Fitchburg, Mass., to Charles and Laura Thibodeau. She went to school in Princeton, Mass., where she played guard and was captain...
Former dumping ground becomes wildlife sanctuary in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Maine is home to many scenic lakes, ponds, and trails; all great places to go bird watching. In recent years, bird watchers in Bangor have been able to enjoy more wildlife while out and about. Essex Woods used to be a dumping ground in the 1960s,...
Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates. The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually. Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars. Part-time...
Father and son become racing rivals
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Roy and Trevor Hathorn are new father-son racing rivals at Speedway 95 in Hermon. Trevor’s first-ever race on Saturday saw him finish in 7th, while Roy showed him how it’s done, winning the checkered flag. The Brownville natives are getting a taste of the...
Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night. The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes. "When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the...
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
Maine farmer impacted by PFAS plowing new path forward
UNITY, Maine — Farmers and agricultural producers reeling from contamination from so-called toxic chemicals known as PFAS continue to face an uncertain future. The source of the pollution comes from leftover municipal biosolids, used as fertilizer for decades. But an out-of-work organic farmer found a new way to plow forward as an advocate to keep farmers afloat and protect the environment.
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
An Earthquake Everyday for 7 Days is 7 Times More Than Usual
Stunning fact: Maine has had 7 earthquakes in the past week. And only 49 in the entire 52 weeks prior to the last 7 days. Shocking, isnt’ it? The info from the website earth quake track dot com. When you ask why, the official answer says it all. If...
Truck driver admits responsibility in crash that killed Maine detective
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden.
