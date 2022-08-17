Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Season’s warm up
Members of the Golden Bucks girls’ soccer team practice their footwork with some one-touch passes at the start of practice. The team is looking to rebound from a 5-0 loss in the Class C state championship game last year. Head coach Dave Svec surveys his squad as they warm...
Ellsworth American
Student notes
Mount Desert Island High School graduate Zoe Olson has been awarded the $1,000 Peter H. Dolliver Legacy Scholarship presented in partnership with the Bar Harbor Garden Club. Olson is a junior at the University of Maine in Orono, where she is studying earth and climate science with a minor in horticulture.
Ellsworth American
Marion H. McFarland
Marion H. McFarland, 92, died peacefully at her home after a brief illness on Aug. 17, 2022. She was born at Hagan Hospital in Lamoine, June 28, 1930, the daughter of Arthur and Winnifred (McIntyre) Hamor. Marion graduated from Ellsworth High School. She met her husband of 66 years at...
Ellsworth American
Elizabeth Robidoux
Elizabeth Lorraine Thibodeau Robidoux (Betty, or Big Mom), 89, passed away at home surrounded by friends and family on Aug. 17, 2022. She was born July 2, 1933, in Fitchburg, Mass., to Charles and Laura Thibodeau. She went to school in Princeton, Mass., where she played guard and was captain...
Ellsworth American
Blue Hill again considers harbor dredging project
BLUE HILL — Whether or not to dredge Blue Hill’s inner harbor has long been a “will they, won’t they” situation. Now it’s time once again for the town to make its move. Or not. The Army Corps of Engineers held a public hearing...
Ellsworth American
Taking a closer look at the rental problem
There are two competing interests here on the coast of Maine when it comes to short-term rentals. Landlords can earn more by renting out properties by the night or the week than by leasing them long-term to year-round residents. The practice has displaced residents, put needed housing out of many residents’ reach and, in a number of communities, contributed to a decline in a healthy year-round population and workforce.
Ellsworth American
Bad comparison
The article in your Aug. 11 edition regarding the Franklin Planning Board seeking more information on the proposed TC Gravel quarry was misleading. Comparing earthquakes to blasting is like comparing Nancy Pelosi to Jennifer Lopez. They are not the same!. Earthquakes can last from a few seconds to minutes (Sumatra...
Ellsworth American
Let us help
We greatly appreciate all the efforts the very small number of Island Nursing Home (INH) board members are putting into the work of saving INH on Deer Isle and are even more pleased to see broad sections of the community wanting to be engaged to help. The Task Force Report,...
