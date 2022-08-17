Read full article on original website
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
SFGate
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
LONDON (AP) — The first day of a planned strike at Britain's biggest container port started Sunday, joining a series of walkouts by transportation workers that have disrupted economic activity across the country. Almost 2,000 workers at the Port of Felixstowe, located about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of...
SFGate
Japan prime minister tests positive for COVID, isolates
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with the coronavirus Sunday and canceled his planned travels while he isolates and recuperates. Kishida developed a slight fever and cough late Saturday and tested positive in a COVID-19 PCR test, said Noriyuki Shikata, the cabinet secretary for public affairs at the prime minister's office.
Some Florida counties to test wastewater for polio after it surfaces in other states
FORT LAUDERDALE — For the first time since the U.S. declared polio officially eradicated in 1979, Floridians are concerned about their odds of getting the disease. Florida is beginning the groundwork to learn if polio is in the state after one person was diagnosed with paralytic polio in Rockland County, New York, and the disease was discovered in New York City’s wastewater.
