In the professional wrestling business, in a lot of ways, a wrestler is only as good as their opponent. Charlotte Flair seems to understand this well. Appearing on the latest episode of "The Broken Skull Sessions," the former champion was asked by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin about the situation surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi. Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE back on May 16, relinquishing their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Charlotte was wary to comment on the duo walking out, noting that she hasn't been back to WWE since Backlash on May 8, and also saying that she knows "what its like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO