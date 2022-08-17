Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown
WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
Gamespot
All 34 WWE Wrestlers Released In 2022
The past few years have been tough for WWE talent. Although the wrestling promotion typically has annual layoffs over the course of a week. The company has released over 100 wrestlers over the past two years, which is unprecedented. With Vince McMahon stepping down as CEO and Paul Levesque taking over creative--and rehiring released wrestlers--many thought that these releases would have stopped. Well, they haven't.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Irvin Attempts To Stop Bar Brawl In Texas: Watch
Michael Irvin is a busy man as he flies between destinations in order to tend to all of his various engagements. For instance, Irvin works for both ESPN and the NFL Network. Sometimes, he can be found on First Take next to Stephen A. Smith while other times, he is simply doing NFL analysis on the league's own network. This leads to a lot of travel, and earlier this week, Irving found himself going between New York and Texas.
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
PWMania
Former WWE & WCW Referee Nick Patrick To Ref One Final Match
Former WWE & WCW referee Nick Patrick (aka Joe Hamilton Jr) has announced that he will be reffing his final match. In a post on his Facebook page, he said “This is the last I quit match I officiated. The next one will be with my own promotion, and will be my last match as a ref.”
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
Yardbarker
Charlotte Flair addresses WWE title exchange incident with Becky Lynch
Charlotte Flair has given her side to the incident with Becky Lynch on the October 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown during their championship exchange segment, where Flair was given the SmackDown Women’s Title and Lynch received the Raw Women’s Title. Flair claimed she accidentally dropped the title before...
PWMania
Two WWE Stars Pulled From SmackDown, Toxic Attraction Confirmed for Tonight
The Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match that was scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown episode has been changed by WWE. The tournament match on the show was originally advertised by WWE as Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, will now be appearing on the show.
PWMania
Ridge Holland Opens Up About Injuring Big E
WWE star Ridge Holland recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Holland talked about Big E suffering a broken neck during their match on the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Holland said:. “It was a massive knock to...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Fuels Rumors of a Return to the Ring
There have been rumors about a former WWE NXT Champion making a comeback to the ring for months, and those rumors have mainly focused on AEW or a potential return to WWE. Whatever Johnny Gargano is going through, his most recent social media post appears to indicate that he is prepared to make a comeback. Even though anything is possible and he could make his AEW debut, most indications point to him returning to WWE and possibly joining the main roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Comments On Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE
In the professional wrestling business, in a lot of ways, a wrestler is only as good as their opponent. Charlotte Flair seems to understand this well. Appearing on the latest episode of "The Broken Skull Sessions," the former champion was asked by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin about the situation surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi. Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE back on May 16, relinquishing their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Charlotte was wary to comment on the duo walking out, noting that she hasn't been back to WWE since Backlash on May 8, and also saying that she knows "what its like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth."
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – August 19, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Michael Cole mentions the first episode of Smackdown in 1999. Ronda Rousey makes her way into the ring, despite still allegedly being suspended. Ronda says she paid her fine last week and then some. She says she is not leaving until she...
ComicBook
Released WWE Superstar Explains Why They Can't Wrestle
World Wrestling Entertainment has had its fair share of Black Wednesdays since the beginning of the pandemic. Beginning in April 2020, WWE has had numerous days where it has released a bulk of its roster. The likes of Matt Cardona, Lio Rush, and the Good Brothers were cut on the same day in 2020, while Keith Lee, Ember Moon, and Taya Valkyrie would be released in late 2021. While a number of those aforementioned talents have gotten right back on their feet, making names for themselves in promotions like All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, some have been unable to return to the ring.
411mania.com
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)
After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/19/22)
Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. As a build-up to their Clash at The Castle main event, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will face off in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown.
