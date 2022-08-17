Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
The past few years have been tough for WWE talent. Although the wrestling promotion typically has annual layoffs over the course of a week. The company has released over 100 wrestlers over the past two years, which is unprecedented. With Vince McMahon stepping down as CEO and Paul Levesque taking over creative--and rehiring released wrestlers--many thought that these releases would have stopped. Well, they haven't.
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Together, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch progressed through NXT to the WWE. Along with Sasha Banks and Bayley, they make up the WWE group known as the Four Horsemen. They’ll be remembered in WWE history for what they’ve accomplished with memorable matches. In November of last year, following...
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for the 1200th edition of "WWE SmackDown" on August 19, 2022!. Ricochet, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Sami Zayn will take on one another in a Fatal Five Way Match to determine who will be the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner will go on to face current title holder, Gunther, at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales at the Principality Stadium on September 4. Gunther captured the championship from Ricochet during the June 10 edition of "SmackDown" after hitting him with a power bomb, and has been a force to be reckoned with over the last few weeks, along with his ally, Ludwig Kaiser.
Charlotte Flair has given her side to the incident with Becky Lynch on the October 2021 episode of WWE SmackDown during their championship exchange segment, where Flair was given the SmackDown Women’s Title and Lynch received the Raw Women’s Title. Flair claimed she accidentally dropped the title before...
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night Main Event live event at the Leon’s Center in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Dakota Kai and Bayley (w/Io Sky) Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Mustafa Ali. WWE 24/7 Title Match. Dana Brooke (c) defeated...
The Women’s Tag Team Title tournament match that was scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown episode has been changed by WWE. The tournament match on the show was originally advertised by WWE as Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne), the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, will now be appearing on the show.
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold does not have anything nice to say about Brazilian bruiser Paulo Costa ahead of their UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022), which takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. But he does understand “The Eraser”...
WWE star Ridge Holland recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Holland talked about Big E suffering a broken neck during their match on the March 11th 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Holland said:. “It was a massive knock to...
Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw just got a major boost, as WWE has announced that the August 22nd episode of Raw will now feature an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. We aren't sure what she'll be up to during the show, but there are already some hints thanks to a back and forth with Bayley on social media. The episode will feature the next match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, which will include Bayley's allies Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Could we be looking at a confrontation between the faction and Stratus? Certainly seems that way.
World Wrestling Entertainment has had its fair share of Black Wednesdays since the beginning of the pandemic. Beginning in April 2020, WWE has had numerous days where it has released a bulk of its roster. The likes of Matt Cardona, Lio Rush, and the Good Brothers were cut on the same day in 2020, while Keith Lee, Ember Moon, and Taya Valkyrie would be released in late 2021. While a number of those aforementioned talents have gotten right back on their feet, making names for themselves in promotions like All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, some have been unable to return to the ring.
Tonight's WWE SmackDown has received a bit of a shakeup, as Shawn Michaels has revealed a new team will be stepping into tonight's Women's Tag Team Title Tournament match. The match was originally going to include Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons vs Natalya and Sonya Deville, but now that's changed, and stepping in for Stark and Lyons is none other than Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. The match will take place during SmackDown's 1200th episode, and you can check out the official announcement post below.
There have been rumors about a former WWE NXT Champion making a comeback to the ring for months, and those rumors have mainly focused on AEW or a potential return to WWE. Whatever Johnny Gargano is going through, his most recent social media post appears to indicate that he is prepared to make a comeback. Even though anything is possible and he could make his AEW debut, most indications point to him returning to WWE and possibly joining the main roster.
