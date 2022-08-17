Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
WTVQ
Woodland Christian Church brings back art market
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Across the street from the annual art fair at Woodland Park, another art market continued it’s annual tradition. The Woodland Christian Church brought back it’s Kentucky Art Market on the church grounds. Now in its 30th year, the juried art fair features 60 artists. All...
WBKO
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
10 Foods You Have to Eat at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is underway at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. I spent opening day like there like I have for 20 of the last 22 years and, like always, much of my time was spent eating. So, to get you geared up for your trip to the Fair, I decided to put together a list of the 10 Foods You Have to Eat at the Kentucky State Fair. And, yes. I built this list from experience. I have been coming to and enjoying the Kentucky State Fair for two decades and I have pretty much tried everything there is to try.
WTVQ
Woodland Art Fair draws thousands to downtown
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Central Kentucky’s largest free cultural event is back in Lexington this weekend. The annual Woodland Art Fair brings nearly 70,000 people to Lexington every year. Nearly 200 artists and craftspeople came to the 46th annual event at Woodland Park. The artwork includes ceramics and fine jewelry,...
wdrb.com
UK cheerleaders use their unique skills to help clean school in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the University of Kentucky cheerleading team donated a full set of uniforms to Letcher County High School when they saw the devastating flooding that hit the region. The team in eastern Kentucky lost nearly everything, and the Wildcats and their head coach, Ryan Martin...
foxlexington.com
‘Woodford Wheels’ taking community bonding on the go
VERSAILLES Ky. (FOX 56) — A transportation service in Woodford County has picked up a lot of attention in just a few months and has recently expanded. ‘Woodford Wheels’ is a ride service that came to Woodford County during the summer. It’s a demonstration project under the Federal Transit Administration for a project called ITNCountry, which is under a national non-profit for senior transportation called ITNAmerica.
WHAS 11
Jellyfish found at a park in Louisville, Ky.
Freshwater jellyfish are swimming around at Shawnee Park. Olmstead Parks Conservatory said they're not dangerous to humans and to "let them be".
foxlexington.com
Housing is a Human Right advocacy rally held in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In Fayette County last year, more than 1,700 people experienced homelessness. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 1, 2021, there were over 2 million housing units across the Bluegrass, this meaning households and apartment units. According to the Homeless and Housing...
WKYT 27
New safety measures after violence in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New safety measures are in effect downtown Friday night. City leaders are hopeful these steps will deter violence in Lexington after several shootings over the past few weekends. “I worked downtown starting back in 1960. Cutting hair at the corner of Lime and Vine. I’ve seen...
WLKY.com
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
foxlexington.com
Kentucky State Fair returns for 2022
The Kentucky State Fair is back in full effect after opening its gates Thursday in Louisville. Regardless of where you are from, the state fair is an exciting time for sure with officials saying Kentucky may have the best state fair in the entire country.
WTVF
Kentucky Boy Scout unlocks entertainment for senior living community by creating busy boards
RICHMOND, Ky. — Unlocking entertainment and fastening focus was a newly named goal for a Kentucky Eagle Scout when he created busy boards for residents at Dominion Senior Living. Curtis Relich, a proud member of Boy Scouts Troop 73, came up with the idea of the busy boards last...
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
WLKY.com
Did you know there are jellyfish in Kentucky? And it's peak time to see them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jellyfish in Kentucky? Yah, it's true. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state is home to freshwater jellyfish and now is the best time to see them. They can usually be seen in the calmer waters of Kentucky's lakes, ponds and rivers,...
WKYT 27
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
WKYT 27
Paris takes down Frankfort 56-30 in season opener
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Paris beat Frankfort 56-30 in Friday’s season opener. Ethan Atchley was making his coaching debut for the Panthers. Frankfort (0-1) visits Lynn Camp next week. Paris (1-0) hosts Bath County.
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
