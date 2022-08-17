ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

First youth COVID-19 death reported for Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Public Health reported the first death of a person under the age of 18 from COVID-19 Friday. The Placer County government said in a press release that the child died earlier this summer and had no underlying conditions. “We extend our deepest sympathies...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CAL FIRE responding to fire in Nevada County

NEAVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) are responding to a vegetation fire on the Nevada County side of the South Yuba River. CAL FIRE has confirmed that ground and aerial teams have been committed to this fire and are currently on scene. PG&E and Alert Wildfire cameras first noticed the fire […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Placer County, CA
abc10.com

Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police confronted by people throwing bottles at 300-vehicle sideshow

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police officers responding to reports of a sideshow possibly involving 300 vehicles were confronted by a violent crowd throwing bottles at them Friday night.Police responded to reports that a sideshow moving through the city and county had arrived at the 3600 block of North Freeway Boulevard just before 8 p.m.When officers conducted enforcement, they were confronted by the group. Following the call, the sideshow continued to move throughout the city and county, according to a police report.Police have not released any information regarding arrests.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Volunteer dive team to help search for Kiely Rodni

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of volunteer divers who travel across the country in hopes of solving missing persons’ cold cases will join the search for Kiely Rodni.  “The call came through. We heard it loud and clear by thousands of requests. We are in communication with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. They’re […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nevada County wildfire surges, forcing mandatory evacuations and road closures

A Nevada County wildfire prompted evacuations and road closures Saturday afternoon on the Nevada City side of the South Yuba River, according to fire officials. The Pleasant Fire erupted about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, according to Cal Fire. It was at 10% containment as of early Saturday night.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man arrested for starting three fires in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police said that a man is now in the South Placer Jail after starting three fires in the area of Sierra College Boulevard and Rocklin Road on Thursday. Police said that at 7:05 p.m. Rocklin Firefighters responded to two vegetation fire in the area of 4800 Sierra College Boulevard. […]
ROCKLIN, CA
2news.com

Missing California Couple Found Dead Near Crashed SUV

A sad development in the search for a missing California couple that hadn't been seen since Hot August Nights in Reno. Authorities confirm they have died after their bodies were discovered Wednesday outside near their crashed car. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol located them around 5...
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sierra Sun

Emerald Bay swimmer has medical emergency, dies

A woman swimming in Emerald Bay last weekend at Lake Tahoe died after having a “medical emergency.”. Quincy Holakeituai, 46, of Spring Valley, on Sunday, Aug. 14, was swimming near Fannette Island at about 5 p.m. when she had an emergency, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
