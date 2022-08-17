Read full article on original website
Fox40
First youth COVID-19 death reported for Placer County
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Public Health reported the first death of a person under the age of 18 from COVID-19 Friday. The Placer County government said in a press release that the child died earlier this summer and had no underlying conditions. “We extend our deepest sympathies...
CAL FIRE responding to fire in Nevada County
NEAVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) are responding to a vegetation fire on the Nevada County side of the South Yuba River. CAL FIRE has confirmed that ground and aerial teams have been committed to this fire and are currently on scene. PG&E and Alert Wildfire cameras first noticed the fire […]
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County confirms first pediatric COVID-19 death in child with no underlying health conditions
Public Health encourages residents to stay up-to-date on vaccinations. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Public Health has confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 death of a youth under the age of 18, a child with no underlying health conditions. The death occurred earlier in the summer. “We extend our...
Evacuations lifted for Pleasant Fire in Nevada County | Maps, Updates
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services have ordered mandatory evacuations for the Pleasant Fire. The wildfire is now at 47 acres, 10% contained with forward progress stopped, according to Cal Fire. Details about when and how it started have not yet been released.
California man gets 10-year sentence for embezzlement, including $1M spent on online game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to embezzling $4.8 million from his employer and defrauding banks, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, Kevin Lee...
abc10.com
Child hurt after 'long fall' in Grizzly Flats, authorities say
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — A child is recovering at a hospital after a "long fall" in Grizzly Flats, officials with the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said. Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, officials say they received a call for help for a pediatric patient who had suffered a fall in the Grizzly Flats area.
California could see a tomato shortage in the coming months
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Things are busy during lunch rush at Pete's 7 Restaurant and Brewhouse in Downtown Sacramento. The restaurant offers a wide variety of food on their menu, but their signature item is pizza. One of the key ingredients for success is tomato sauce. "A lot of my...
Couple missing for more than a week found dead near car in Nevada County
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Two people who've been missing since Aug. 7 were found dead near a car Wednesday evening. The woman was identified as 29-year-old Janette Pantoja. The man was tentatively identified as 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala, the Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a joint statement.
Sacramento Police confronted by people throwing bottles at 300-vehicle sideshow
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Police officers responding to reports of a sideshow possibly involving 300 vehicles were confronted by a violent crowd throwing bottles at them Friday night.Police responded to reports that a sideshow moving through the city and county had arrived at the 3600 block of North Freeway Boulevard just before 8 p.m.When officers conducted enforcement, they were confronted by the group. Following the call, the sideshow continued to move throughout the city and county, according to a police report.Police have not released any information regarding arrests.
Volunteer dive team to help search for Kiely Rodni
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of volunteer divers who travel across the country in hopes of solving missing persons’ cold cases will join the search for Kiely Rodni. “The call came through. We heard it loud and clear by thousands of requests. We are in communication with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. They’re […]
An 'explosion of ghost guns' appear on Sacramento's streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is a drastic uptick in ghost guns flooding the streets of Sacramento. But it’s the hands these guns are ending up in which is most concerning to Sacramento Police. A gun shot is a sound that makes the community shiver, but this one is...
Yuba County woman allegedly assaulted by DoorDash delivery driver
LINDA, California — A Yuba County woman says she was sexually assaulted by a delivery driver working for DoorDash. The company says the driver has been removed from their platform, but the victim is still in shock. Lydia Breitenfeldt ordered lunch to her Linda home Friday afternoon. She says...
California couple who disappeared after attending Hot August Nights in Reno found dead
This story was updated to clarify where the car was found near Penn Valley, Calif. A Yuba City, California, couple who went missing after attending Hot August Nights in Reno on Aug. 6 were found dead outside their crashed car off Highway 20 in Nevada County. The bodies of Janette Pantoja, 29, and Juan...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nevada County wildfire surges, forcing mandatory evacuations and road closures
A Nevada County wildfire prompted evacuations and road closures Saturday afternoon on the Nevada City side of the South Yuba River, according to fire officials. The Pleasant Fire erupted about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, according to Cal Fire. It was at 10% containment as of early Saturday night.
Police cancel endangered missing person alert
Idaho State Police has issued an endangered missing person alert for 80-year-old Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. The post Police cancel endangered missing person alert appeared first on Local News 8.
Man arrested for starting three fires in Rocklin
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police said that a man is now in the South Placer Jail after starting three fires in the area of Sierra College Boulevard and Rocklin Road on Thursday. Police said that at 7:05 p.m. Rocklin Firefighters responded to two vegetation fire in the area of 4800 Sierra College Boulevard. […]
2news.com
Missing California Couple Found Dead Near Crashed SUV
A sad development in the search for a missing California couple that hadn't been seen since Hot August Nights in Reno. Authorities confirm they have died after their bodies were discovered Wednesday outside near their crashed car. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol located them around 5...
Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
Sierra Sun
Emerald Bay swimmer has medical emergency, dies
A woman swimming in Emerald Bay last weekend at Lake Tahoe died after having a “medical emergency.”. Quincy Holakeituai, 46, of Spring Valley, on Sunday, Aug. 14, was swimming near Fannette Island at about 5 p.m. when she had an emergency, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
KCRA.com
Person found dead at site of RV fire in Sacramento. Police investigating incident as a homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a person was discovered dead at the scene of a fire that burned several RVs on Friday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The fires started before 3:30 p.m on the 7800 block of Brighton Avenue near Power...
