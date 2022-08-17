At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO