ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Business
City
Missouri City, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
iheart.com

The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Updates from the Capitol: FM 529 widening project TxDOT meeting

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will conduct an in-person hearing on the proposed widening of FM 529 from SH 99 (Grand Parkway) in Harris County to FM 362 in Waller County. The hearing will be Tuesday, August 30 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. in the Paetow High School cafeteria (23111 Stockdick School Road, Katy). I encourage you to attend or to learn about the proposed construction on line.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
Person
Rodney Ellis
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice

HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Northeast Houston home given to refugee family

HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disparities#Disparity#Business Opportunities#Educational Institutions#Mwbe
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREFIGHTER CRITICAL AFTER HEAD ON CRASH WHILE ON WAY TO WORK

At 5:30 am this morning, a Houston Fireman was on his way to work in his Ford F150. He was southbound on FM 1485 at Lost Lake when a GMC pickup, which was northbound, crossed the center line hitting him headon. The GMC then caught fire but was quickly extinguished. The driver of the pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical but stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. EMC Wrecker removed the Ford from the scene. Northpoint removed the GMC. FM 1485 was closed for about 90-minutes.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
forwardtimes.com

City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy