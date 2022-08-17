Read full article on original website
Spotted lanternflies could have significant impact on Michigan orchards
MICHIGAN -- A new invasive species has made its first appearance here in Michigan. Spotted lanternflies are indigenous to parts of China and have invasively spread to Korea and Japan. They were found in Oakland County earlier this month. Prior story: First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in...
Officials react to Michigan abortion ruling
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple Michigan government officials have issued statements after Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham has granted a preliminary injunction that blocks county prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Prior story: Judge grants injunction blocking Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the...
$1.6 million grant to upgrade intercity passenger rail
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new federal grant will be used to help upgrade passenger rail service in the State of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced. Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration announced a grant award of $1.6 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation to improve and modernize the state's intercity passenger rail service.
Looking at the future of the housing market in Northern Michigan
MICHIGAN -- Over the past two years, a lot of home sellers have been thrilled, while a lot of home buyers have been heartbroken and frustrated. High prices, not a lot of choices and bidding wars for what was out there. But that could be changing as the latest numbers...
Parents of a victim shot at Oxford High School file lawsuit against district and Crumbleys
OXFORD, Mich. - Another lawsuit has been filed against the Oxford Community School District and the Crumbleys. This lawsuit filed in Oakland County Circuit Court alleges negligence against the district employees and the Crumbleys. The parents of Aiden Watson filed the lawsuit on behalf of their son. According to this...
