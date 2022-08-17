ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Spotted lanternflies could have significant impact on Michigan orchards

MICHIGAN -- A new invasive species has made its first appearance here in Michigan. Spotted lanternflies are indigenous to parts of China and have invasively spread to Korea and Japan. They were found in Oakland County earlier this month. Prior story: First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Officials react to Michigan abortion ruling

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple Michigan government officials have issued statements after Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham has granted a preliminary injunction that blocks county prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Prior story: Judge grants injunction blocking Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

$1.6 million grant to upgrade intercity passenger rail

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A new federal grant will be used to help upgrade passenger rail service in the State of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced. Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Railroad Administration announced a grant award of $1.6 million to the Michigan Department of Transportation to improve and modernize the state's intercity passenger rail service.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Oakland County, MI
Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy