Indianapolis, IN

Colts’ Drew Ogletree suffers ‘significant’ knee injury

By Mike Chappell
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wm14l_0hKspl4i00

WESTFIELD – The Indianapolis Colts might have suffered their first major injury of training camp.

Rookie tight end Drew Ogletree sustained what appeared to be a “pretty significant injury’’ to his right knee in a non-contact drill during a 7-on-7 session against the Detroit Lions Wednesday at Grand Park Sports Campus.

Ogletree was running a crossing route when he went down and immediately grabbed his leg. He remained down for a few minutes, and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. jogged onto the field to check on him.

Ogletree had to be helped off the field and was eventually taken to the locker room on a golf cart.

“We’ll wait and see what the docs say,’’ Frank Reich said. “It didn’t look good.

“Hoping for the best, but it looked like it was a pretty significant injury.’’

The Colts selected Ogletree in the 6 th -round of the April draft, and he was in the midst of a solid camp. He caught one pass for 5 yards in Saturday’s preseason opener at Buffalo and had a 17-yard touchdown wiped out by a penalty.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

