Seattle, WA

waterlandblog.com

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
DES MOINES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Surge in pet surrenders leaves Tacoma Humane over max capacity

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Editor’s note: The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County had initially said the shelter was receiving an average of 212 animals a day. On Friday, shelter officials said that number was incorrect and that the average number of pets received daily from January to July 2022 was actually 23. However, the shelter currently has more than 200 animals that need medical care.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
luxury-houses.net

This $11M Modern and Luxury Estate Features Ultimate Spaces for Living and Entertaining in Bellevue

The Estate in Bellevue is a luxurious home of casual elegance and total privacy now available for sale. This home located at 209 Northside Road, Bellevue, Washington; offering 07 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 10,270 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa J Turnure – Coldwell Banker Bain (Phone: 206 919-6605) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bellevue.
BELLEVUE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

1705 Dock St #501

Modern Penthouse living is now available at Thea's! Walls of windows frame the backdrop of water, marina, and city views bathed in natural light with soaring 17-foot ceilings. Private balcony and open floor plan on the main give you options for living space. Loft-style primary suite has spectacular views and private bath. Main floor has a fresh industrial feel with an add'l bath and laundry. This building is rich in amenities: Secure entry, parking, fitness center, clubhouse, sauna, library, pet wash station, and promenades with loungers and BBQ's. Stroll along the boardwalk for city lights, a show in Downtown Tacoma, a visit to the glass museum, or savory bites at local eateries. Two parking spots with this unit. Boaters Welcome!
TACOMA, WA
idesignarch.com

Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View

This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
MEDINA, WA
knkx.org

Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines

The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Pierce County animal shelters at capacity, ask community to adopt

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Courtney Bodett said his wife went to Graham to check in on a family home last night, but then things took an expected turn when a kitten popped up. “When she approached it, it was friendly,” Bodett said. “Then all of the other cats came out of the bushes at her, and the next thing I knew I was getting a phone call from her, saying, ‘we got nine cats.”
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
rentonreporter.com

The 2022 Renton City Retro flourishes in nostalgic 8-bit glory

Renton City Retro 2022 has come and gone, but the love for older video games and all things nerdy still persists. Filled with a variety of vendors, podcasters, special guests, some cosplayers and even a puppet-human comedy duo, the first full-capacity Renton City Retro convention since the pandemic began offered so much Aug. 6-7.
RENTON, WA
seattleschild.com

Parent Review: Hiking the Franklin Ghost Town Trail

On a dreary Friday we made the decision to go hiking on the Franklin Ghost Town Trail. Along a kid-friendly gravel and dirt trail, we explored old structures, a cemetery and a mine shaft, all through a beautiful forested landscape. Getting there. The trail is located outside of Auburn in...
AUBURN, WA
TheDailyBeast

Manhunt on for Suspect in Killing of Washington Brewery Owners

A Washington state couple who ran a small, award-winning brewery were found murdered at home—and a manhunt is underway for the prime suspect. Shaun Rose, 40, is believed to be on the run in the Tacoma area, about 25 miles from Olalla, where Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found slain after their daughter called police. No cause of death has been released for the couple, who operated the nanobrewery E2W Brewing. Their daughter said the house had been broken into, and Rose allegedly stole a getaway car. It’s not clear what led police to name Rose as the suspect or what the motive is, but according to the Kitsap Sun, he didn’t show up for a recent pre-trial hearing in a case involving the theft of guns from an Olalla home.Read it at The Seattle Times
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
NORTH BEND, WA

