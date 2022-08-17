Judith “Judy” (Klinkmann) Sorrick, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home. She was born to Frederick and Mary Klinkmann on May 1, 1938, in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Judy attended Lake Forest High School, graduating in 1956 and then went onto attend Beloit College. One of her first majors was in music, she was and exceptional pianist and accordion player. She played piano all her life until she was unable to. After graduating Judy worked for the Bell System Telephone Company, where she was awarded in sales excellence many times. Later she worked for the Madison Public School System and part time at the library.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO