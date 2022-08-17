Read full article on original website
We’re all mad in here
A musical. Set in a madhouse. If these two things sound a little antithetical, then clearly you haven’t been tracking the trajectory of Music Theatre of Madison. Over the past seven years, artistic director Meghan Randolph’s company has staked its reputation on staging unusual and off-the-beaten-path productions, including several successful original works.
William E. Nieft
MADISON – William E. Nieft, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. He was born on April 4, 1931, in Chicago, Ill., the son of William and Selma (Johnson) Nieft. Bill graduated from Steinmetz High School and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the...
Brian David Anderson
Brian David Anderson, age 43, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Monday, August 15, 2022, at UW Hospital. He was born on January 2, 1979 in Madison, the son of James and Janet (Garrett) Anderson. He grew up in Madison, and in 1997 went on to college at UW Platteville, where he met the love of his life. Then later in life, he worked as a massage therapist.
Judith “Judy” (Klinkmann) Sorrick
Judith “Judy” (Klinkmann) Sorrick, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home. She was born to Frederick and Mary Klinkmann on May 1, 1938, in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Judy attended Lake Forest High School, graduating in 1956 and then went onto attend Beloit College. One of her first majors was in music, she was and exceptional pianist and accordion player. She played piano all her life until she was unable to. After graduating Judy worked for the Bell System Telephone Company, where she was awarded in sales excellence many times. Later she worked for the Madison Public School System and part time at the library.
Kathryn Merck
Other journalism experience: I worked at KOMU-TV, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri for four years. I was an anchor, reporter, and producer while also attending the Missouri School of Journalism, where I graduated in May of 2022. M-I-Z! Why did you decide to come to Madison? Madison has everything...
Diane Marie Muehlemann
STOUGHTON – Diane Marie Muehlemann, age 75, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Feb. 23, 1947, in Madison, the daughter of Leonard and Mary Lou (Togstad) Davis. Diane was part of the first graduating class from Madison...
Mark Thomas Schmidt
Mark Thomas Schmidt, a gentlemen, a scholar, and for many, a state of mind. He was called onward to the universe on May 18th, 2022 where he was last known to be in the mountains and forest that he loved most. Mark showed up fashionably early on May 14th, 1989....
Richard H. “Dick” Peik
MADISON – Pastor Richard H. “Dick” Peik, age 81, of Madison, Wis., went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. He was born on March 9, 1941, in Hutchinson, Minn., the son of Howard and Lucille Peik, and passed away at his home in Madison.
Top Dentists 2022
This list is excerpted from the 2022 topDentists™ list, a database which includes listings for dentists and specialists in the Madison and Dane County area. The Madison area list is based on hundreds of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers.
Christine Richolson
Christine Richolson, age 57, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday August, 9th, 2022 at her home. She was born to Barbara (Sullivan) and Donald Pokorski on February 22, 1965. She grew up and remained in Madison, WI. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1983. She went on to have various jobs, including 23 years in the Madison Metropolitan School District as a Special Education Assistant. She recently left the school district and became a Health Unit Coordinator for UW Health East Clinic in Madison.
Madison’s Top Nurses 2022
Nursing transcends the traditional idea of a “job.” For most, it’s a calling. Many of the nurses featured in this year’s Top Nurses awards found their calling because of a pivotal moment in their lives — Karen Nissen-Boryczka’s childhood heart surgery is what led her to a decades-long career in cardiac care; a teenaged Adam Schneider followed his heart after watching his grandmother being cared for in the hospital; and the stories Jessi Kendall heard as a waitress about her customers’ health challenges started her on a path to nursing school.
Fort Atkinson opens season with win over Milton
Robert “Bob” Winckler
Robert “Bob” Winckler, age 61, passed away on August 16, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Sue. Loving father of Kelly, Matt (Hannah), and Leah. Proud new grandpa to Lydia Winckler. Bob was born to George and Martina (Gau) Winckler and raised in West...
Top Nurses 2022: Adam Schneider lets new ideas lead the way
When Adam Schneider’s grandmother was in the intensive care unit at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital, he watched the nurses as they cared for her. Schneider, 18 at the time, was intrigued. “When I saw what the nurses actually did, I felt like I just really aligned with...
Ilah R. Breitbach
Ilah R. Breitbach, age 88, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Blanchardville, Wis., the daughter of Irvin and Janet (Wahl) Olson. She was united in marriage to Norris Breitbach on June 20, 1959. Ilah...
Pets of the Week: Gucci and Blankie
You can meet Gucci, Blankie and all of the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society. Go to giveshelter.org for more information on the pets that are available.
WATCH: Discussing the future of the housing market with UW’s Mark Eppli
MADISON, Wis. — Mark Eppli, the director of the James A. Graaskamp Center for Real Estate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk about the future of the housing market.
Donna J. Gruber
Donna J. Gruber, age 91, of Spring Green passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. She was born on July 28, 1931, the daughter of Joseph and Marian (Laubmeier) Bauer. She was married on November 27, 1952 to Raymond A. Gruber. Donna was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and her faith was of utmost importance to her. She was a teacher’s aide for River Valley Schools for eight years and then started her banking career in 1978 at the Bank of Spring Green and the People’s Community Bank, retiring in 2003. She enjoyed her vacations to Maui and Scottsdale, Arizona.
Top Nurses 2022: Jessi Kendall helps dismantle racism and health disparities
Jessi Kendall was only two years into her career as a bedside nurse when she took on the additional role of diversity and cultural congruence resource nurse at UW Health. “Even though I didn’t feel like I was ready, I said, ‘OK, let me just try it,’ ” Kendall says. “Ultimately, it changed a lot about how I think about myself in terms of being able to support my colleagues and my community when it comes to making sure that we’re providing quality care to anyone who comes through our doors.”
Oregon shuts out Stoughton 13-0 in conference crossover
