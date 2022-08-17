Read full article on original website
Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars
Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
tvinsider.com
‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series
We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
Better Call Saul recap: season six, episode 13 – we never want another episode of this show
Fans got everything they could have hoped for in the finale of this superlative series. Let’s just leave it at that now – we’ll always have Albuquerque
TVGuide.com
What to Watch on TV Tonight: Lili Reinhart Takes Two Life Paths in Netflix's Look Both Ways
It's a weird night for television, to be honest. When the biggest new release is a Netflix movie starring Lili Reinhart in a Sliding Doors update, the pickings are thin. Perhaps your best bet is a new episode of Reservation Dogs or Big Brother, or just catching up on shows you're behind on. It's actually pretty mellow through the weekend, too, as everyone gears up for the fall TV season. I'll use the time to watch The Old Man, which slipped through the cracks during the early busy months of summer.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
'NCIS' Star Mark Harmon Has One Thing to Say About Gibbs' Exit
"NCIS" star Mark Harmon has spoken about his character Gibbs' decision to leave the NCIS team, as well as what it means for the future.
'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spinoff shows. Here they all are.
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
Mark Harmon reflects on NCIS exit for first time, giving fans update on Gibbs
Mark Harmon has addressed his NCIS exit, offering fans a promising update on his former character.The 70-year-old actor led the CBS crime drama for 18 years as fan favourite special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, before his departure in season 19’s episode “Great Wide Open”.Now, for the first time, Harmon has reflected on his farewell that left fans devastated. “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that he did. I thought it was honest,” he said in a season 19 special featurette DVD reported on by ET. Gibbs’ final episode saw him break the news to his colleague, special agent...
Spectrum Originals to Shut Down, Leaving Several Shows in Limbo
The TV landscape is losing another source of original content: Spectrum Originals, which produced series like L.A.’s Finest and the Mad About You revival for Spectrum cable subscribers, is shutting down, according to our sister site Deadline, with parent company Charter Communications scrapping all of its original programming plans. The move leaves several current Spectrum series in limbo, including neo-Western Joe Pickett, which is billed as Spectrum’s top-rated series ever and was renewed for Season 2 in February, and sci-fi thriller Beacon 23, starring Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey, which has already been renewed ahead of its series premiere. (Beacon...
Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
‘Criminal Minds’ Returns To Netflix Weeks After Surprising Removal
Criminal Minds fans woke up to a surprise Friday morning when they tuned into Netflix and saw the show was back on the streamer seven weeks after surprisingly being removed. The show returns to Netflix hot off the heels that a revival season is coming exclusively to Paramount+. Criminal Minds had been a longtime fixture of Netflix during its first 10 seasons. It had been the home for every episode for fans to pour over in the aftermath of the series coming to an end.
‘Virgin River’: Martin Henderson Says Season 5 Is the Best One Yet
'Virgin River' is already filming Season 5 in Vancouver and Martin Henderson is telling the show's fans that it's the best one yet.
Almost 200 Sesame Street Episodes Removed as Part of HBO Max Purge
There’s a dark cloud hanging over Sesame Street‘s famously sunny days. As part of HBO Max’s ongoing, wide-ranging and apparently merciless purging of many library tiles — all as part of WarnerBros. Discovery’s ambitious plan to winnow down $3 billion (with a B) in debt — nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes have been pulled from the streamer. By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them. That is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television, as was the...
Fans Believe Karen Is Alive in 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. When we tuned in for Episode 2 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we predicted a jaw-dropping moment would occur at the school dance; however, we didn't expect to witness the death of a major character so soon into the slasher series.
People Are Revealing "Dark Secrets" About Their Parents They Accidentally Discovered, And Wow, Prepare To Be Speechless
"As a young kid, I overheard my parents screaming in another room about what age I was when my dad left us. Mom said 3 months. Dad said 3 years. I didn’t know he left at all."
The 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Finale Officially Unmasks "A" (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Throughout the entire first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the all-new generation of little liars were up against one menacing threat: "A." Unlike its Freeform counterpart, this assailant was more ruthless than ever, piling up ghastly kills and a massive body count that rivals anything Michael Myers has ever done.
TechRadar
Leaving HBO Max in August 2022: Four great dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Crushes Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ With $21 Million Debut
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales. The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is backed by the production company Crunchyroll, which specializes in Japanese anime film and television. “Super Hero” is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the movies. The newest “Dragon Ball Super” installment earned twice as much as the weekend’s other new nationwide release, Universal’s survival thriller “Beast,” starring Idris Elba. Dinged by mixed reviews, “Beast” opened to a lackluster $11.5 million from 3,743 North American...
ComicBook
DC's Strange Adventures: Harrison Ford or John Goodman Could Have Starred in Kevin Smith's Episode
The live-action DC multiverse is going through some pretty surprising changes as of late, with projects being paused or scrapped entirely amid the recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger. One project that has been confirmed to be a casualty of these changes is Strange Adventures, a live-action anthology series that was set to make its debut on HBO Max. The series would have consisted of one-hour-long "cautionary tales" showing the dark side of superheroes and their power, and it was recently revealed that fan-favorite director Kevin Smith had been tapped to direct and co-write an episode. During recent podcast appearances, Smith has shed a bit more light on his episode, which would have hypothetically followed iconic Superman characters Perry White and Jimmy Olsen crossing paths with a Nicolas Cage-portrayed Bizarro. In a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith revealed who was initially being eyed to play Perry, with both John Goodman and Harrison Ford being mentioned.
