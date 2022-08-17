Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deputies search for Tampa man accused of duct-taping victim, injecting him with fentanyl, stabbing him
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person accused of trying to murder a Tampa man that he suspected would turn him in to the police.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
Detectives looking for 2nd suspect in attempted murder case
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough detectives are on the search for the second suspect in an attempted murder case. According to a news release, detectives are looking for a person known as "TC". He is believed to be homeless and he is known to be in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and North Habana Avenue.
fox13news.com
HCSO: ‘Violent criminal’ on the run after victim injected with Fentanyl, duct taped and stabbed
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies have arrested one man and are searching for a second suspect who they say tried to murder someone they thought was going to report their illegal activities to the police. Deputies say 44-year-old Ciriaco DelaCruz and a man, who is only known at this...
Man accused of killing Tampa rapper to remain in jail
TAMPA, Fla. — A convicted criminal who was released from jail in June is back behind bars. "Are you a danger to the community or society and I have to say yes," a Hillsborough County judge said Friday afternoon during a court hearing for Demon Speed. Speed is accused...
Circle K cashier stole nearly $1K in lottery tickets, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a Largo man Friday who they said stole nearly $1,000 in lottery tickets while working at a Circle K.
tampabeacon.com
Accidental shooting in parking lot locks down Lennard High
RUSKIN—Lennard High was placed on a temporary lockdown on Aug. 18 when a former student accidentally shot himself in the school’s parking lot while visiting campus to meet with a friend, reports state. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to...
Child struck by car in Pasco County
A child was struck by a car in Pasco County, firefighters said.
1 person dead after being found with upper body trauma near USF, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a man was found with upper body trauma near the University of South Florida around 3 p.m. Saturday. He was found on Leroy Collins Boulevard and East Fowler Avenue and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, the police department said in a new release.
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
Hillsborough County deputies arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ Tampa homicide suspect
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man suspected of killing a man in Tampa on Sunday.
Sheriff Judd: 85 arrested in 'single largest seizure of drugs' in Polk County wiretap investigation
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Sheriff Grady Judd announced what he called "the single largest seizure of drugs and arrests made in the history of Polk County during an undercover wiretap investigation" on Friday. A two-year investigation resulted in the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force...
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
Pinellas man secretly filmed women in Target changing room, police say
"The images/video were taken without their knowledge or consent and were of them in the process of trying on clothing."
WESH
Polk County sheriff: 85 arrests made in drug trafficking operation
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, more than 80 arrests were made in a drug trafficking operation. Over $12 million worth of drugs are off of the streets. Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area detectives collaborated with multiple law enforcement agencies. The Polk...
fox13news.com
State Attorney: Pinellas deputies justified in shooting, killing armed carjacking suspect
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Four Pinellas County deputies who fatally shot an armed carjacking suspect back in June were justified in the deadly shooting, a state attorney determined. State Attorney Bruce Bartlett announced Thursday the conclusion of the investigation, saying the deputies "shot and killed Robert Hubbard while in the...
fox13news.com
Drunk driver pleads for mercy as he comes face-to-face with deceased victim’s family
TAMPA, Fla. - A drunk driver who killed a man in a crash after running a red light while traveling twice the speed limit learned his fate in a Tampa courtroom on Friday. A deputy’s body cam video shows the aftermath of a deadly crash nearly two years ago, at the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and Blowing Oak Street.
WESH
Security guard injured in Lake County shooting at gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Lake County are asking for help as they investigate a shooting at an internet gaming establishment on Highway 19 near Umatilla, a shooting that put an armed security guard in the hospital. "Someone’s shot," a 911 caller said. A worker at Hot...
iontb.com
St. Petersburg fentanyl dealer responsible for dozens of drug overdoses sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber has sentenced Marvin “MJ” Mitchell (36, St. Petersburg) to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine. Mitchell had pleaded guilty on April 14, 2022. According to court...
Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Aug. 19
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Friday, Aug. 19, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Burglary, 6:24 a.m. Aug. 18, off of West Green Acres Street, Homosassa;. Theft, 1:08 p.m. Aug. 18, off of Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness;. Theft, 2:31 p.m. Aug. 18, off of...
