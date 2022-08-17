ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Maryland State
City
Bayonet Point, FL
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Brooksville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
tampabeacon.com

Accidental shooting in parking lot locks down Lennard High

RUSKIN—Lennard High was placed on a temporary lockdown on Aug. 18 when a former student accidentally shot himself in the school’s parking lot while visiting campus to meet with a friend, reports state. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Crime Stoppers#Extradition#Violent Crime#Bayfront Health#Hcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Polk County sheriff: 85 arrests made in drug trafficking operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, more than 80 arrests were made in a drug trafficking operation. Over $12 million worth of drugs are off of the streets. Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area detectives collaborated with multiple law enforcement agencies. The Polk...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Aug. 19

Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Friday, Aug. 19, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Burglary, 6:24 a.m. Aug. 18, off of West Green Acres Street, Homosassa;. Theft, 1:08 p.m. Aug. 18, off of Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness;. Theft, 2:31 p.m. Aug. 18, off of...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy