Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMO News
At least 5 hurt after boats collide on Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Two boats collided on Lake Washington Saturday evening, injuring at least five women and prompting a search for one of the boats that fled the scene after the crash, authorities said. The Seattle Fire Department was called to the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard around 9:45...
Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
q13fox.com
Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food
NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead
A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
A protester was struck by a motor vehicle during a rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighbourhood. According to the organizers, Tacoma Police failed to attend to the incident at the right time. The demonstration of the protest was held at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South 19th Street, near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major delays announced for light rail expansion into Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way
The ribbon cuttings for Sound Transit light rail extensions are being pushed back again. Construction problems, a concrete workers’ strike, and other issues are pushing all the projects behind schedule. East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way. None of them will likely open on time. Major construction flaws on...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
Protester hit by car at Hilltop rally; Tacoma police response being questioned
TACOMA, Wash. — A rally in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood took a scary turn when a protester was hit by a driver. Now organizers are accusing Tacoma police of not properly responding to the situation. The gathering aimed to highlight the gentrification happening in the neighborhood and also focused...
Troopers end chase on I-5 amid heavy Seattle traffic
SEATTLE — A police chase and crash that ended in South Seattle jammed traffic on northbound Interstate 5. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a police chase on the freeway near Boeing Field, with the suspect driving on the shoulder and weaving in between cars amid heavy traffic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four King County beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
BELLEVUE, Wash. — During the recent hot weather, a lot of people are hitting the beach to cool off in the water. But King County says four beaches are closed due to high levels of bacteria, which means there are feces in the water, usually from people, pets or wildlife on land.
nbcrightnow.com
Missing Kittitas hiker found dead near Lake Lillian
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a 24-year-old from Seattle was reported missing after he didn't return home Sunday night. His family says he was hiking in the area of Lake Lillian near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County. He was found dead on Wednesday morning after three days of searching for...
waterlandblog.com
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
Chronicle
Collision Involving Three Vehicles Claims Life of One on Rural Pierce County Highway
A crash involving three vehicles Friday evening in rural Pierce County between Clear Lake and McKenna has left one person dead. According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, the collision occurred after 8 p.m. on state Route 702 near Eighth Avenue Court East. Two vehicles, a Ford F250...
KOMO News
Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood hosts celebration amid hope for safety improvements
SEATTLE — Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood on Saturday hosted a day of fun, food and events. Those in the area were happy to celebrate the community at the 11th annual Celebrate Little Saigon block party on South King Street, but they hope the city can continue work to address crime and safety issues that have occurred there.
Manhunt on for Suspect in Killing of Washington Brewery Owners
A Washington state couple who ran a small, award-winning brewery were found murdered at home—and a manhunt is underway for the prime suspect. Shaun Rose, 40, is believed to be on the run in the Tacoma area, about 25 miles from Olalla, where Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, were found slain after their daughter called police. No cause of death has been released for the couple, who operated the nanobrewery E2W Brewing. Their daughter said the house had been broken into, and Rose allegedly stole a getaway car. It’s not clear what led police to name Rose as the suspect or what the motive is, but according to the Kitsap Sun, he didn’t show up for a recent pre-trial hearing in a case involving the theft of guns from an Olalla home.Read it at The Seattle Times
rtands.com
A landslide, poor concrete supports, and worker strike push back opening for Sound Transit lines
A variety of factors have forced a group of Sound Transit light rail projects to be delayed, pushing back the opening of the lines. The East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way extensions are all running late. Perhaps the biggest issue lies on the I-90 floating bridge, where workers are pulling up 4 miles of track because concrete supports were either built to the wrong dimensions or built with poor concrete. Mortar pads, rebar, and track fasteners all have problems. The track is looking at a 2024 opening. The I-90 problems also will place the Redmond extension start time to 2025.
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best day trips from Seattle
With everything Seattle has to offer, it can be hard to imagine wanting to get out of the city for even just an hour or two. But it would be a shame to spend a sunny day in museums and craft breweries when there’s such gorgeous scenery to enjoy just a day trip beyond the city limits.
Comments / 0