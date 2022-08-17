ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game

Houston Astros (77-43, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Astros +110; over/under is 8...
MLB Probable Pitchers for Sunday, August 21 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team Today?)

There’s few things like a loaded slate in MLB on a Sunday, and with 15 games going on, we have several starting pitching matchups to dive into. When betting on MLB, it’s always important to know who’s starting for each team, as it may give you a chance to find value on a starter that is being undervalued. Every day at BetSided, we share each team’s starter as well as their odds to win the game via WynnBET.
Astros' Taylor Leaves Rehab Appearance With Injury

Blake Taylor threw only 10 pitches in his third rehab appearance Friday before leaving with an unreported injury. According to Minor League Baseball Gameday, the contest was put in an injury delay following two pitches from Taylor to Oklahoma City Dodgers' Jacob Amaya in the sixth inning. Taylor threw only...
Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is posting a Cy Young-caliber 2022 season. Despite missing 2021 due to injury and being just shy of 40 years old, Verlander continues to dominate the competition. As a result, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes the right-hander will be in store for a “monster salary” in MLB free agency, per […] The post ‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
