Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
3 midseason Brian Cashman decisions that have killed the 2022 Yankees
When A-Rod’s calling you out, then that’s when it’s obvious you’ve screwed up big time. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, step on down! Here’s how you’ve contributed to killing the 2022 roster, which is now performing like one of the worst in the league.
San Diego Padres extremely upset with Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
The San Diego Padres are clearly all-in on the 2022 MLB season, maybe more so than any other team in
FOX Sports
Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game
Houston Astros (77-43, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Astros +110; over/under is 8...
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Sunday, August 21 (Will New York Stop the Bleeding?)
Yankees: -1.5 (+170) You can't bet the Yankees right now. While the pitching has been fine and Cortes has brought his All-Star form over hast last handful of starts, the offense can't get anything going. The team is 25th in wRC+ since the start of August as the team is in one of the worst ruts for a team of their stature in recent history.
MLB Weather Report for Sunday, August 21 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
Could we see some rainouts in Sunday’s baseball action?. There are several games with thunderstorms hanging in the area, which could lead to some early pitching changes and a few more UNDERs on Sunday. Here is the full weather forecast with each team’s odds to win as well as the game’s total for Aug. 21:
MLB Probable Pitchers for Sunday, August 21 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team Today?)
There’s few things like a loaded slate in MLB on a Sunday, and with 15 games going on, we have several starting pitching matchups to dive into. When betting on MLB, it’s always important to know who’s starting for each team, as it may give you a chance to find value on a starter that is being undervalued. Every day at BetSided, we share each team’s starter as well as their odds to win the game via WynnBET.
Astros, White Sox swap television announcers during 21-5 blowout
Television announcing crews for the White Sox and Astros traded places during the late innings of Thursday’s 21-5 blowout at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Two Top Astros Prospects Begin Minor League Rehab Assignments
Colin Barber and Luke Berryhill started minor league rehab assignments Thursday in the Florida Complex League.
Astros' Taylor Leaves Rehab Appearance With Injury
Blake Taylor threw only 10 pitches in his third rehab appearance Friday before leaving with an unreported injury. According to Minor League Baseball Gameday, the contest was put in an injury delay following two pitches from Taylor to Oklahoma City Dodgers' Jacob Amaya in the sixth inning. Taylor threw only...
Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series
Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is posting a Cy Young-caliber 2022 season. Despite missing 2021 due to injury and being just shy of 40 years old, Verlander continues to dominate the competition. As a result, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes the right-hander will be in store for a “monster salary” in MLB free agency, per […] The post ‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros Head East for World Series Rematch
The Houston Astros travel east to take on the Atlanta Braves in their first matchup since the 2021 World Series.
