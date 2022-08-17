Looking for a unique space for your next gathering? WonderWorks opens new event space.

Those looking for a great place to hold their next event may want to look at the newly redesigned space at WonderWorks Panama City Beach. This new event space is available for birthday parties, team-building activities, corporate holiday parties and more.

"People are always looking for fun places to hold their group events, so we are happy to help give them a place to consider," said Paula Fredrick, education sales manager at WonderWorks Panama City Beach. "We work with groups to help make their experience memorable and more affordable."

Team building options include laser tag, a scavenger hunt, the ropes course and even a full tour. There are a variety of birthday party packages to choose from, including access to all the interactive exhibits, laser tag, ropes course, and plenty of pizza and soda.

The banquet room offers classroom seating for 30 people, banquet seating for 50 and maximum seating for 70.

From Ripley's to WonderWorks:Here are 10 Panama City Beach area attractions as tourist season begins

Things to do:Business owner expands on family's Mirror Maze legacy in Pier Park. Here's what's new.

Groups sizes from 15 to 1,000 people can be accommodated. The whole building can be rented for large parties, with the ability to have reception space throughout the entire attraction. Those interested in arranging group visits, renting the event space, or having a birthday party should visit wonderworksonline.com for more information.

WonderWorks Panama City Beach has also opened a new attraction called Playbox. Playbox invites players to put their hand-eye coordination to the test, challenging them to battle zombies, score goals, beat classic carnival games and more. This exhibit comes on the heels of the new Grave Digger virtual reality ride that opened earlier in the summer. The Grave Digger attraction gives riders a chance to feel what it’s like to get behind the wheel of the famous Monster Truck, feeling wind effects, vibrations, movements, and more.

Both exhibits add to the list of over 100 fun and interactive activities inside the facility.

WonderWorks Panama City Beach is also opening a new STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) room, offering fun, education-focused exhibits, such as the opportunity to learn about shark anatomy and speed. They are also expanding the Physical Challenge Zone with a family-friendly Twister exhibit, offering a digital version of the popular 1960s game.

WonderWorks Panama City Beach offers many STEM-related exhibits and activities all year long for locals and visitors to experience. Activities and events include demonstrations, educational field trips, science fair partnerships, homeschool days and art contests.