ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City News Herald

Looking for a unique space for your next gathering? WonderWorks opens new event space.

By Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvuAC_0hKsoWB800

Those looking for a great place to hold their next event may want to look at the newly redesigned space at WonderWorks Panama City Beach. This new event space is available for birthday parties, team-building activities, corporate holiday parties and more.

"People are always looking for fun places to hold their group events, so we are happy to help give them a place to consider," said Paula Fredrick, education sales manager at WonderWorks Panama City Beach. "We work with groups to help make their experience memorable and more affordable."

Team building options include laser tag, a scavenger hunt, the ropes course and even a full tour. There are a variety of birthday party packages to choose from, including access to all the interactive exhibits, laser tag, ropes course, and plenty of pizza and soda.

The banquet room offers classroom seating for 30 people, banquet seating for 50 and maximum seating for 70.

From Ripley's to WonderWorks:Here are 10 Panama City Beach area attractions as tourist season begins

Things to do:Business owner expands on family's Mirror Maze legacy in Pier Park. Here's what's new.

Groups sizes from 15 to 1,000 people can be accommodated. The whole building can be rented for large parties, with the ability to have reception space throughout the entire attraction. Those interested in arranging group visits, renting the event space, or having a birthday party should visit wonderworksonline.com for more information.

WonderWorks Panama City Beach has also opened a new attraction called Playbox. Playbox invites players to put their hand-eye coordination to the test, challenging them to battle zombies, score goals, beat classic carnival games and more. This exhibit comes on the heels of the new Grave Digger virtual reality ride that opened earlier in the summer. The Grave Digger attraction gives riders a chance to feel what it’s like to get behind the wheel of the famous Monster Truck, feeling wind effects, vibrations, movements, and more.

Both exhibits add to the list of over 100 fun and interactive activities inside the facility.

WonderWorks Panama City Beach is also opening a new STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) room, offering fun, education-focused exhibits, such as the opportunity to learn about shark anatomy and speed. They are also expanding the Physical Challenge Zone with a family-friendly Twister exhibit, offering a digital version of the popular 1960s game.

WonderWorks Panama City Beach offers many STEM-related exhibits and activities all year long for locals and visitors to experience. Activities and events include demonstrations, educational field trips, science fair partnerships, homeschool days and art contests.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Events are happening all across the Panhandle this weekend. Learn more about them below. USSSA GSL World Series When: August 19 – August 21 Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park Litter Rodeo When: August 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: Port Saint. Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

6 beaches chosen for International Coastal Cleanup near Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers by the masses are needed for the 35th International Coastal Cleanup day on September 17. Groups in Okaloosa County have chosen 6 beaches around Fort Walton Beach and Destin to tackle for trash. Beach Cleanup locations: The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island (1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL) The […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Thousands of apartments are being built in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of apartments are under construction in Panama City as the city continues rebuilding after Hurricane Michael.  120 new apartments are being built at the Park at Massalina. A new complex is being constructed on Jenks Avenue and 15th St. The offerings range from affordable housing to luxury apartments. “Some […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin, Okaloosa Co. spending $16M for public beach property

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin and Okaloosa County are teaming up to buy 336 feet of gulf-front property known as Tarpon Beach to be used as public access. A 6-1 vote Monday night at the city council meeting passed the ordinance on first reading to approve a new agreement with County to […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Event Space#Carnival Games#Wonderworks#Panama City#Virtual Reality#Mirror Maze#Groups
waltonoutdoors.com

FWC hosting scallop rodeo in St. Andrews Bay Aug. 27

Join FWC biologists at their upcoming Scallop Rodeo in St. Andrews Bay on August 27 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rodeo participants may collect up to 200 bay scallops for FWC biologists to use in scallop restoration cages. The goal of the restoration cages is to protect the scallops from predators and provide a successful spawning event due to their proximity with other scallops. All Scallop Rodeo participants will receive a custom dry bag at check-in. Check in will be at St. Andrews Marina Boat Ramp Gazebo (on Bayview Ave near Uncle Ernie’s) 1120 Bayview Av., Panama City.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New restaurant opens its doors in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Harrison’s Kitchen & Bar opened to the public Monday, proving the revitalization efforts in downtown Panama City aren’t slowing down anytime soon. The new restaurant, owned by the St. Joe Company, overlooks the City Marina and specializes in coastal southern comfort food. Company...
PANAMA CITY, FL
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Hundreds of families receive a variety of food for free

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since 2012, “A Hand Up” organization has been giving back to the community. Saturday morning, they helped local residents with a food giveaway. “We’re giving out food today for the second time this month because the need is so great,” CEO and founder Jeanette Best said. “We had to start […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mexico Beach post office shutters after 20+ years

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mexico Beach residents will have a harder time picking up mail. The town’s only post office shut down today after being open for more than 20 years. “Seeing an institution such as this that’s been here for so long go leaves an empty feeling,” said...
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bay County real estate expects shift to a ‘buyers market’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local residents who are tired of paying those high rent prices may be thinking about buying a house. Real estate agents say potential buyers have more choices these days. Those for sale signs are staying up longer. Brook Simmons, 15 year real estate agent says, “we are in a shift […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County Water Study

Rain chances will be higher than average the next few days. "Savannah" available for adoption at Bay County Animal Control. Evelyn Temple with the Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about "Savannah" and other animals available at the shelter. Wear It Wednesday with...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County secures millions for sports complex

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners hit a home run at their Tuesday meeting when they secured $10 million in funding for the new Southport Sports Complex. The total cost of the new complex is $11 million. The last $1 million will come from impact fees. The new ball park will more than […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy