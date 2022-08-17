Read full article on original website
Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
Ribfest Chicago returns this weekend in Northcenter neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Barbecue lovers rejoice as Ribfest makes a return this weekend.Dozens of food vendors are expected to serve up more than 50,000 pounds of pork in the Northcenter neighborhood. Saturday's performances include the Chase Wilkins Band, Triple J Trio, The Black Oil Brothers, and more.Gates open at noon near Lincoln, Damen, and Irving Park Road. The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A $10 donation is suggested, for you to enter.
The 15 Sub-Cities of Chicago
Over the past year or so, I have visited all 77 of Chicago’s community areas by bus, train, bicycle, or gym shoe. Much has been written, much has been broadcast, about how Chicagoans talk, or how Chicagoans like their pizza, or what Chicagoans like to drink, or how Chicago’s woke prosecutors have made the city as dystopically anarchic as Somalia, circa 1992, or what constitutes a real Italian beef sandwich. Yet Chicago is too vast and contains too many multitudes for such generalizations. It’s been said that Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. Having traveled from Rogers Park to Mount Greenwood, from Edison Park to Hegewisch, and all the way down Ogden Avenue, until it turns into Cicero, I prefer to think of it as a city of sub-cities, each with distinct foodways, ethnic makeups, political outlooks, and bars you probably shouldn’t go into if you don’t look like you’re from around there. I’ve identified 15, and will proceed to make generalizations about them, rather than Chicago as a whole. (There is one hard and fast rule I can offer about life in Chicago: Don’t ride a bicycle on 130th Street. There’s no bike lane, and you may get sideswiped by a truck under the viaduct near the Ford plant.)
PAWS Chicago holding dog adoption event at suburban mall this weekend
CHICAGO - PAWS Chicago is asking the community to help with overcrowding by adopting a dog. The animal shelter is partnering with Westfield Old Orchard for an adoption event this weekend. Dogs will be on hand to play with shoppers, and hopefully find a "fur-ever" family. The majority of pets...
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago. Pond at Chicago's Lincoln parkImage by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com.
Naperville Police on Dunkin Rooftop for a Good Cause
“It’s a great way just to raise awareness and very much be visible and kinda fun and interact with the community and that way it draws more attention,” said John Thorp. Today marks the 19th year anniversary of a special relationship between Dunkin’ and Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois partnership.
All Chicago public pools to close by Sunday
CHICAGO - You might want to get your last days in at Chicago public pools, as they will all be closed by Sunday. The park district ordered the closures as lifeguards head back to school. Pools were delayed in their opening during the beginning of the summer due to a...
House destroyed in fire in Johnsburg
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire destroyed a home in McHenry County on Saturday.The fire started around 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 2400 block of North Club Road in Johnsburg.The fire left the home completely gutted.It's unclear if there were any injuries.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
Couple sitting in car wounded after shots rang on North Side
Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.
Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden welcomed home from rehab by hundreds along route
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was escorted home in a massive police convoy that stretched from downtown to the South Side.
Blue Angels delayed, many acts scrapped at Chicago Air and Water show due to rain
The Blue Angels were delayed by rain for the Air and Water Show and performed an abbreviated show that saw a number of acts scrapped because of the weather.
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out after...
Loved Ones Mourn Popular Chicago Bartender Who Drowned In Lake Michigan: ‘The Service Industry Lost An Icon’
LINCOLN PARK — A 43-year-old man who was pulled from Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor Wednesday morning was a talented mixologist and bartender beloved within Chicago’s restaurant and bar industry for his positive energy, his friends said. Luis Alberto Davila, also known as Michael Mix, was with several...
Committee formed by Mayor Lightfoot recommends Chicago Columbus statues not return
A committee formed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to review Chicago's monument recommended Friday that two statues of Christopher Columbus should not be returned to their old spots in Grant Park and Little Italy.
Gas Prices Up in Kenosha and Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have turned (for the most part) higher, after several weeks of decreases. AAA says the average price for gas in Illinois is $4.30, which is down 3 cents from last week, but remains 37 cents above the national average, and the 9th highest in the country. Lake County prices rose 3 cents to $4.41. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas increased 5 cents to $3.71…which is 22 cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 15 cent jump from last week’s numbers, and stands at $3.82.
Metra Union Pacific North train hits pedestrian near Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a pedestrian Thursday evening near Highland Park.Metra said inbound and outbound Union Pacific North line trains were halted near Highland Park after the accident as of shortly before 6 p.m., and riders should expect extensive delays.By about 7:20 p.m., one track had reopened near the scene to allow for inbound trains to resume service.Around 8 p.m., Metra said outbound service was resuming with extensive delays.Further information was not immediately available.
Setting the record straight on Drummond
I have a comment about the Homes section article last week on William Drummond’s W. Muther House [History hits the market in River Forest, Aug. 10]. Oak Park and River Forest have a significant architectural heritage that brings thousands of people here to see and appreciate. The least we can do is make sure that descriptions are correct.
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
