Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
Veterans get free dental care across the Las Vegas valley
Veterans are getting free access to dental care across the valley with Smile Generation Serve Day.
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
Enormous ‘City’ sculpture opening Sept. 2 in remote Nevada desert
Limited visits to the enormous sculpture known as "City" will be available by reservation starting on Sept. 2.
Las Vegas teacher brings back 'Giving Closet' to help students in need
Making sure children in need get help at school. A teacher at a valley elementary school is restarting her efforts aimed at providing snacks and other necessities so students can focus on learning.
Top Las Vegas valley water users in 2021
The valley's top water users in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas are being revealed after 8 News Now requested the data from the local water districts.
Cordova kindergartner taken off campus by older student
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
Vehicle fire breaks out at Allegiant Stadium
A vehicle fire broke out at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night near the Las Vegas Strip, according to PulsePoint.
Las Vegas water parks offer students free entry for A’s on most recent report card
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas water parks want to reward students for their hard work by offering free admission to those who had A’s on their most recent report card. According to a news release, as part of the “Great Grades Days,” students can receive free...
Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups
Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021. The Just One Project wants to change that by providing free groceries to locals.
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
Two CCSD bus drivers recovering after separate attacks
CCSD says that two of its bus drivers are recovering after a pair of attacks. The first happened Wednesday night and involved several adults near Boulder Highway and Russell. The second happened Thursday morning near Tonopah and Vegas Drive.
Lyft Announces Autonomous Ridehailing in Las Vegas
(TNS) — One of the country's largest e-hail companies is one step closer to offering driverless rides in cities across the United States. On Tuesday, Lyft and Motional, an autonomous vehicle company, announced the launch of a new all-electric, autonomous vehicle on the Lyft network in Las Vegas. "Launching...
RTC bus crashes into Las Vegas apartment complex; wall has yet to be replaced one month later
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On July 20, a Regional Transportation Commission bus crashed into a cinderblock wall near the Wildwood Apartments on Tropicana and Mountain Vista, damaging the wall and many residents’ belongings. People living at the apartments said having the area open for the last month has...
People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected. “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
Suspect accused of assaulting school bus driver in Las Vegas held on $25K bail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in a Las Vegas neighborhood has been ordered to be held without bail. A judge ruled that Otis Tanner, 46, would be held on monetary bail of $25,000 during a court appearance Saturday morning, per court records.
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
CCSD still struggling to fill teacher vacancies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District (CCSD) is still trying to hire educators as the teacher shortage expands nationwide, and a new study shows Nevada is in the top two for states with the most teacher vacancies. Clark County is home to the fifth largest school district...
Las Vegas teen without health insurance receives complimentary smile
Joselyn Felipe received a 'free' new smile after her family no longer qualified for dental insurance.
