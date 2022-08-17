ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
Cordova kindergartner taken off campus by older student

City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy's home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy's estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
Lyft Announces Autonomous Ridehailing in Las Vegas

(TNS) — One of the country's largest e-hail companies is one step closer to offering driverless rides in cities across the United States. On Tuesday, Lyft and Motional, an autonomous vehicle company, announced the launch of a new all-electric, autonomous vehicle on the Lyft network in Las Vegas. "Launching...
People share frustrations with changes to Nevada 'Classic Car' registration meant to improve air quality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected.  “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

CCSD still struggling to fill teacher vacancies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County School District (CCSD) is still trying to hire educators as the teacher shortage expands nationwide, and a new study shows Nevada is in the top two for states with the most teacher vacancies. Clark County is home to the fifth largest school district...
