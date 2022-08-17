Troopers end chase on I-5 amid heavy Seattle traffic

SEATTLE — A police chase and crash that ended in South Seattle jammed traffic on northbound Interstate 5.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a police chase on the freeway near Boeing Field, with the suspect driving on the shoulder and weaving in between cars amid heavy traffic.

One trooper used a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, to hit the car and bring it to a stop in the middle of the freeway. Another trooper rammed the car’s front bumper and pushed it to the right shoulder.

The driver was taken into custody.

While troopers investigated, three lanes were closed at Michigan Street and traffic was backed up nearly three miles. Shortly before noon, all lanes had reopened.

The incident began in Federal Way when a woman rammed a patrol vehicle with her car and then fled, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

Because the woman was showing obvious signs of impairment, troopers were able to initiate a pursuit.