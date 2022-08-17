ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers end chase on I-5 amid heavy Seattle traffic

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — A police chase and crash that ended in South Seattle jammed traffic on northbound Interstate 5.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a police chase on the freeway near Boeing Field, with the suspect driving on the shoulder and weaving in between cars amid heavy traffic.

One trooper used a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, to hit the car and bring it to a stop in the middle of the freeway. Another trooper rammed the car’s front bumper and pushed it to the right shoulder.

The driver was taken into custody.

While troopers investigated, three lanes were closed at Michigan Street and traffic was backed up nearly three miles. Shortly before noon, all lanes had reopened.

The incident began in Federal Way when a woman rammed a patrol vehicle with her car and then fled, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

Because the woman was showing obvious signs of impairment, troopers were able to initiate a pursuit.

Pat Cattin
3d ago

It’s about time Seattle became a world class city with car chases just like those guys in LA Texas and Oklahoma. We need to invest in more helicopters for the video. If we have to live with all these liberals up here in the northwest at least we could have some local video entertainment

brain smasher
3d ago

Oh, that's what it was. Traffic was stalled in Auburn 30 minutes ago. Thankfully I was able to exit at 15th St. NW.

Torrey
3d ago

you people can have all that,just try and keep it south of say Stanwood exit please.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
