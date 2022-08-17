Immokalee man caught selling cocaine sentenced to ten years in prison

NAPLES, Fla. – An Immokalee man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after being found guilty of multiple drug related crimes, including the sale of cocaine.

David Julian Redding, 43, was caught on camera multiple times between February and March of 2021 selling narcotics. The surveillance was done as part of an operation by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Bureau.

Law enforcement watched as Redding would sell crack cocaine around the 300 block of South 2nd Street in Immokalee.

Following a sale, deputies would approach Redding in an attempt to apprehend him. He would flee, but after a brief pursuit, deputies would capture and arrest him

After a search, Redding was in possession of small baggies of crack rock, powder cocaine, methamphetamine and Eutylong. Authorities also secured a container with more than 100 additional crack rocks inside.

As part of an open plea, Redding was found guilty on three counts of possession with intent to sell, one count of the sale of cocaine, and resisting an officer.