Deputies arrest man after weed wacker attack in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a lawn worker who attacked a Lehigh Acres resident on Aug. 4.

Jamie Thompson banged on the victim’s door and demanded payment for the work he had done. After the homeowner stated that he didn’t have the money at the time Thompson returned to his truck and grabbed a weed wacker and began chasing him.

The victim who run around the neighbor’s car was left with injuries on his face. Thompson then fled the scene.

Thompson was apprehended on Tuesday and is currently in jail facing aggravated battery charges.

Thompson is a convicted felon with prior charges of robbery, arson, and child abuse.

