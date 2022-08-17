ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Deputies arrest man after weed wacker attack in Lehigh Acres

By Mariana Ortiz
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpJtx_0hKsnI1z00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a lawn worker who attacked a Lehigh Acres resident on Aug. 4.

Jamie Thompson banged on the victim’s door and demanded payment for the work he had done. After the homeowner stated that he didn’t have the money at the time Thompson returned to his truck and grabbed a weed wacker and began chasing him.

The victim who run around the neighbor’s car was left with injuries on his face. Thompson then fled the scene.

Thompson was apprehended on Tuesday and is currently in jail facing aggravated battery charges.

Thompson is a convicted felon with prior charges of robbery, arson, and child abuse.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lehigh Acres man attacked with weed wacker following payment dispute

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies arrest suspect in 7-Eleven robbery on Ryffel Way in Estero

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Estero 7-Eleven located on Ryffel Way in reference to a robbery on Aug. 18. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Erody Luis Medina, 25, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk working behind the register. Medina...
ESTERO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
WINKNEWS.com

Two teens going 120 mph on I-75 facing charges, crash into deputy

A deputy is hurt and two 15-year-old girls are facing felony charges following a pursuit on I-75 Friday in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the driver is charged with fleeing and eluding driving without a valid license, and speeding. And, the teen in the passenger seat is charged with grand theft auto.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 9-year-old boy found with the help of a bloodhound

Lee County Sheriff’s Office found a missing and endangered child with the help of a bloodhound named Mercy on August 13. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies were called out to a home on Chancellor Street for reports of a missing 9-year-old boy with medical issues.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old accused of striking 2 teens with car faces judge

A 17-year-old girl who was arrested after hitting two students waiting for their bus at a stop was given home detention on Saturday morning. The girl, who WINK News is not naming, told her dad she panicked and drove away after striking 16-year-olds Nancy and Daniel Bernardo near the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County woman faces vehicular homicide charge for wrong-way crash

A Collier County woman faces a vehicular homicide charge after being arrested Thursday in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Cape Coral in January. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Justine Fagan, 47, was driving a Lexus sedan north in the southbound lane of Everglades Boulevard North around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, actively passing other traffic as she approached 43rd Avenue Northeast in Golden Gate Estates. Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 20, stopped her Toyota sedan for the posted stop sign on 43rd Avenue Northeast before starting a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North. She was driving from a friend’s house to go to work at Arthrex.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

North Port Police “Operation Clean Streets”

Over the past several months detectives with the Special Investigations Unit conducted Operation Clean Streets. The goal is to keep our community safe by keeping these deadly chemicals out of our community. This operation concentrated on enforcing drug related crimes that were occurring within the City of North Port. Detectives...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New details in arrest of a Charlotte County teacher accused of hiding missing teen

There are new details about the events that led Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies to arrest a Charlotte County English teacher for hiding a missing teen. According to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, The teen left home on August 12 after an argument about him stealing $100. The person who reported the teen missing said he did not take his phone, medication, or bank card and had not been to school that day.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New eye in the sky downtown Fort Myers begins Friday

There are measures keeping people safe in downtown Fort Myers, but one of the big changes begins Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile surveillance center is in place to pinpoint trouble and crime happening in the area. Thursday night at Celsius nightclub on Main Street, Fort Myers police...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Deputies, Good Samaritans join together to save potential I-75 bridge jumper

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Dramatic video captures the moments a group of Good Samaritans and Collier County deputies came together to save the life of a woman in danger. “It feels good. It’s just us doing our jobs. To the best of our ability and what we thought was the best decision at that moment with what we had,” said Officer Rebecca Maciques, one of the responding two life-saving deputies.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County

Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
capecops.com

DUI Enforcement Operation to be Conducted August 20th, 2022

(August 20, 2022) - The Cape Coral Police Department will be conducting a DUI enforcement operation today, August 20th, 2022. This is part of our continuing effort to increase traffic safety awareness through education and enforcement. The mission of these operations is to help reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths on our roadways in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy