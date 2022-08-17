Carol Lynn Roberts-Wilburn was an extrordinary wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and “Mimi”. Lynn, 65, passed away peacefully early Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home in Timpson, Texas. She was born on October 16, 1956 in Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Houston, Texas to Ralph and Carolyn Roberts. Lynn married William “Peanut” Wilburn on August 24, 1974. The two were each other’s lifelong companions and friends. They enjoyed 48 years together. They were blessed with two children; William and Brandy. Lynn was an active member of the Hiway Tabernacle Church. Her hobbies included being outdoors caring for her plants and animals, reading, drawing, and spending time with friends and family.

TIMPSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO