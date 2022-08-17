Read full article on original website
Carol Lynn Roberts Wilburn
Carol Lynn Roberts-Wilburn was an extrordinary wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and “Mimi”. Lynn, 65, passed away peacefully early Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home in Timpson, Texas. She was born on October 16, 1956 in Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Houston, Texas to Ralph and Carolyn Roberts. Lynn married William “Peanut” Wilburn on August 24, 1974. The two were each other’s lifelong companions and friends. They enjoyed 48 years together. They were blessed with two children; William and Brandy. Lynn was an active member of the Hiway Tabernacle Church. Her hobbies included being outdoors caring for her plants and animals, reading, drawing, and spending time with friends and family.
Joyce Ann (Buro) Rogers
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Paul Gwinn officiating. Interment to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
Harris Fund Awards Grants to Nonprofits Serving Shelby County
August 19, 2022 - Grants from the John Harris Community Fund held at East Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF) in Tyler, Texas, were awarded to Shelby County Outreach Ministries, Inc., Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center, Fannie Brown Booth Memorial Library, Discovery Science Place and East Texas Food Bank. Discovery Science...
VFW to Honor US Iraq War Veterans, Army Specialist Polley Jr.
August 20, 2022 - August 31st, 2010 marked the official end to US Combat Operations in Iraq. The Veterans of Foreign Wars will ensure the patriotism and sacrifices of this generation that included US Army Specialist Larry E. Polley, Jr. of Center, Texas who was killed in action are never forgotten by the American people.
Center Noon Lions Club Hosting Free Magic Show Saturday Aug. 20th
August 19, 2022 - Free. Come one. Come all!! This Saturday, August 20th, at 10:30am in the morning at the Windham Civic Center, Center TX. Bring your friends!. Center Noon Lions club is hosting a magic show with a real magician doing magic tricks. Then, enjoy a host of other activities including balloon animals, Face Painting and a real Fire truck will be there to climb on and explore.
Tenaha City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, Aug. 22
August 19, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on Monday the 22nd day of August 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
