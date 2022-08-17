ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 8

Susie Levine Alfaro
3d ago

What they need in Missouri are Elected State officials with integrity, loyalty and accountability for their actions or the lack of actions. Politicians seated forget who they are supposed to Represent, Act on their behalf and Serve! They get in office and suck up to Big $$$$ Donors! I remember when people ran for office with the support of Constituents not big money Political donors!

Reply
4
Kathy Standridge
3d ago

that means he's definitely in person's pocket. that also means, he will work against what missourians truly need.

Reply(1)
8
Gary Eubanks
3d ago

My prayers are for parsons and schmitt both to be unemployed after elections

Reply(2)
8
Related
tncontentexchange.com

The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill

The Missouri Secretary of State announced on Tuesday last week that it had certified the signatures collected for a constitutional amendment as submitted by an organization called “legal Missouri.” After competing with two other ballot initiative signature collecting drives all summer, Legal Missouri pulled through and submitted nearly 215,000 names of Missouri residents who support their petition. Despite an insufficient number of signatures for certain congressional districts submitted to the Republican Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft (of that Ashcroft family, certified Amendment 3 is going to appear on the November general election ballot.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee

A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which could result in a two year prison term.
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Luetkemeyer
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Elijah Haahr
Person
Kurt Schaefer
Person
Claire Mccaskill
Person
Mel Carnahan
missouribusinessalert.com

Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions

Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri voters to weigh forgiveness for past weed crimes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri could become the first state to pass a voter-led effort to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November’s ballot. Of the 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal, only seven states require some sort of judicial forgiveness for those punished for committing crimes that have since been decriminalized, according to the advocacy group National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. It was lawmakers in California, Connecticut, Vermont, Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island who took action to provide amnesty for past marijuana crimes. Missouri voters would be the first to spearhead what’s called automatic expungement on their own, said John Payne, the campaign manager for the push to legalize recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Attorney General#Attorneys#Politics State#Republicans#The White House
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 18th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is suing the state of Missouri over a bill passed by the legislature that would require the city to spend 25 percent of its general revenue each year on the police department. Lucas called the new law an unfunded mandate in a statement, saying it would force the city to cut funding elsewhere in order to raise the police department’s budget. Because the law would technically violate Missouri’s Hancock Amendment that bans unfunded mandates on cities, the legislature also passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for the K-C police funding bill to remain law. Missouri voters will decide that question in November.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Stressed Out Missouri Farmers Have Someone to Call Now

(Farmington) Farmers and ranchers can use more than just a helping hand when stress on the farm becomes too much to handle. In several instances, they could use a helping ear and reassuring voice on the other end of the phone. The Missouri Department of Agriculture has launched the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Department of Social Services Warns of EBT Card Phishing Scheme

(Missourinet) The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning SNAP food stamp recipients of a scheme to steal login credentials for their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. EBT card vendor FIS Global says emails are being sent to clients impersonating them using Zix Secure messaging and free sites to mimic...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks your feedback

If you’d like to let the Missouri State Highway Patrol how they’re doing, you have until the end of the month. The patrol is hosting an online Public Opinion Survey. The survey launched Tuesday, August 16 and runs through August 31. Captain John Hotz says the survey lets you rate the patrol’s performance through a simple, self-explanatory format.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy