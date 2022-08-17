Read full article on original website
Susie Levine Alfaro
3d ago
What they need in Missouri are Elected State officials with integrity, loyalty and accountability for their actions or the lack of actions. Politicians seated forget who they are supposed to Represent, Act on their behalf and Serve! They get in office and suck up to Big $$$$ Donors! I remember when people ran for office with the support of Constituents not big money Political donors!
4
Kathy Standridge
3d ago
that means he's definitely in person's pocket. that also means, he will work against what missourians truly need.
8
Gary Eubanks
3d ago
My prayers are for parsons and schmitt both to be unemployed after elections
8
tncontentexchange.com
The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill
The Missouri Secretary of State announced on Tuesday last week that it had certified the signatures collected for a constitutional amendment as submitted by an organization called “legal Missouri.” After competing with two other ballot initiative signature collecting drives all summer, Legal Missouri pulled through and submitted nearly 215,000 names of Missouri residents who support their petition. Despite an insufficient number of signatures for certain congressional districts submitted to the Republican Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft (of that Ashcroft family, certified Amendment 3 is going to appear on the November general election ballot.
kbia.org
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will announce tax cut special session details Monday
Gov. Mike Parson will give details Monday on the timing of an upcoming special legislative session, which will feature a large income tax cut proposal. Lawmakers will return to the state Capitol at Parson’s request to address two tax issues the governor vetoed this past session. Parson vetoed a...
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which could result in a two year prison term.
krcu.org
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
marijuanamoment.net
Missouri Officials ‘Begin Planning’ For Marijuana Legalization Now That Reform Is On The Ballot
Missouri voters haven’t even had a chance to vote on the marijuana legalization initiative that’s on the November ballot yet, but regulators are already taking steps to “begin planning” for passage, asking for public comment on “how the new law should be implemented.”. The Missouri...
Columbia Missourian
Voters to decide who oversees Missouri National Guard in state government
The Missouri National Guard would become its own entity in state government rather than being a part of the Department of Public Safety under a proposal voters will be asked to approve Nov. 8. Supporters of the proposed amendment to the state constitution, known as Amendment 5, say the measure...
Teachers aren’t the only ones leaving Missouri’s education system
As many in Missouri head back to school, more than 20% of districts in the state have a new or interim superintendent.
krcu.org
St. Louis files counterclaim against Missouri AG in lawsuit over abortion access
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt relied on an unconstitutional law when he sued the City of St. Louis to block it from using federal funds to support access to abortion, an attorney for the city argued in a counterclaim filed Wednesday. The lawsuit, which has been moved to federal court,...
missouribusinessalert.com
Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions
Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
mymoinfo.com
New Missouri Laws Going Into Effect On August 28th
(Jefferson City) New laws, passed by the Missouri Legislature, will go into effect on August 28th, unless otherwise noted. Griffin Weinberg takes a brief look at some of them.
Latest Missouri job report has KC businesses concerned
The state's unemployment rate hits its lowest mark ever but those totals have the business community talking.
Missouri voters to weigh forgiveness for past weed crimes
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri could become the first state to pass a voter-led effort to require courts to automatically forgive past marijuana crimes as part of a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot on November’s ballot. Of the 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal, only seven states require some sort of judicial forgiveness for those punished for committing crimes that have since been decriminalized, according to the advocacy group National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. It was lawmakers in California, Connecticut, Vermont, Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island who took action to provide amnesty for past marijuana crimes. Missouri voters would be the first to spearhead what’s called automatic expungement on their own, said John Payne, the campaign manager for the push to legalize recreational marijuana.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 18th, 2022
(Kansas City, MO) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is suing the state of Missouri over a bill passed by the legislature that would require the city to spend 25 percent of its general revenue each year on the police department. Lucas called the new law an unfunded mandate in a statement, saying it would force the city to cut funding elsewhere in order to raise the police department’s budget. Because the law would technically violate Missouri’s Hancock Amendment that bans unfunded mandates on cities, the legislature also passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for the K-C police funding bill to remain law. Missouri voters will decide that question in November.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mymoinfo.com
Stressed Out Missouri Farmers Have Someone to Call Now
(Farmington) Farmers and ranchers can use more than just a helping hand when stress on the farm becomes too much to handle. In several instances, they could use a helping ear and reassuring voice on the other end of the phone. The Missouri Department of Agriculture has launched the Missouri...
'Lunatic fringe': Pritzker links Illinois GOP candidates with Trump during state fair appearance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Wearing a blue tie, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday predicted some new blue wins during Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. He predicted Democratic party victories this fall in suburban communities such as DuPage County, once a Republican stronghold. "You are turning DuPage into...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Department of Social Services Warns of EBT Card Phishing Scheme
(Missourinet) The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning SNAP food stamp recipients of a scheme to steal login credentials for their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. EBT card vendor FIS Global says emails are being sent to clients impersonating them using Zix Secure messaging and free sites to mimic...
Ameren may turn to natural gas to make up for shuttering Rush Island coal plant
Ameren Missouri may restart natural gas burners to offset the court-ordered shuttering of a coal-fired power plant that violated federal law, the company told state regulators Wednesday. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced late last year that it would retire its Rush Island Energy Center in early 2024 after a...
Missouri Man Charged With Making Threat To Arizona Election Official
A Missouri man was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly leaving a voicemail containing a threat on the personal cell phone of an election official in the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office in Maricopa County, Arizona.
kjluradio.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks your feedback
If you’d like to let the Missouri State Highway Patrol how they’re doing, you have until the end of the month. The patrol is hosting an online Public Opinion Survey. The survey launched Tuesday, August 16 and runs through August 31. Captain John Hotz says the survey lets you rate the patrol’s performance through a simple, self-explanatory format.
